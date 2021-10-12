Home Business Wire Model N Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial...
Business Wire

Model N Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MODN #earnings–Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, plans to announce financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 23, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13723796.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high-tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise, solutions and business services purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Carolyn Bass

Market Street Partners

investorrelations@modeln.com

Media Contact:
Denyse Dabrowski

Bospar Public Relations

201-916-7122

denyse@bospar.com

Articoli correlati

Atlassian Announces Date for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEAM, Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Masimo to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results After Market Close on Tuesday, October 26

Business Wire Business Wire -
Conference call and webcast to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) will release...
Continua a leggere

Startek Announces New Executive Appointments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Appointment of Bharat Rao as President to support business transformation & reorganize strategic priorities Appointment of Vivek Sharma as Chief...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Atlassian Announces Date for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire