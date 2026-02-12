Model ML Buys Captide to Give Financial AI Agents Citable Corporate Disclosure Data

Deal follows AI workflow company’s $75m fundraise - one of the largest fintech Series As in history

NEW YORK & LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model ML today announced the acquisition of Captide, the leading financial data layer that turns complex global corporate filings and disclosures into LLM-ready documents and data for AI agents.

The acquisition, just weeks after the fintech raised $75m in funding from leading US and UK investors, expands Model ML’s AI workflow builder, enabling its AI agents to reliably retrieve, reason over, and cite global filings. Earlier in 2025, Model ML bought Flippr which added automated PowerPoint generation and verification agents to the platform.

Founded in 2024 by Maurits Brinkman and Miquel Trafí Ruiz, Captide’s API takes SEC filings, earnings calls and more and structures them in a way AI models can easily and accurately understand at scale. Its platform already spans 2.5 million+ documents and supports 1 billion embeddings.

By bringing Captide into Model ML, clients – including Big 4 accounting firms, consulting companies and top-tier global financial institutions – can now access this disclosure intelligence through existing workflows and proprietary tools. Model ML’s market-beating AI agents can use it to reliably retrieve, analyse and cite corporate disclosure data, and teams can access this data securely in order to meet strict regulatory and compliance requirements.

“We built Captide to make corporate disclosures usable across the entire AI pipeline,” said Miquel Trafí Ruiz, Co-founder of Captide. “By joining Model ML we’re now bringing that capability into the workflows of the world’s largest financial institutions, where accuracy and traceability are non-negotiables.”

“As agentic AI systems move into real financial workflows, the bottleneck isn’t the models any more, it’s the data they’re built on,” said Chaz Englander, Co-founder and CEO of Model ML. “Even the most advanced models fail when they can’t reliably retrieve, interpret, and cite the underlying source material but corporate disclosures are fragmented, inconsistently formatted and hard for machines to use safely. Captide fixes that, and bringing it into Model ML gives our clients a way to deploy AI that works directly from source data, with outputs they can trust.”

The combined platform strengthens Model ML’s API-first approach and builds on a period of momentum for the London-born firm. Since emerging from stealth in February, founders and brothers Chaz and Arnie Englander have built Model ML into one of the fastest-growing AI companies in finance. In November, the company raised one of Europe’s largest $75m Series A rounds, six months after its $12m Seed. Its AI agents have outperformed McKinsey and Bain in benchmarking tests, and the company now has operations across the UK, US, Singapore and Hong Kong.

It continues to onboard financial heavyweights at a pace that’s rewriting how finance works and today’s acquisition further reflects Model ML’s mission of building an end-to-end AI operating system for finance, rather than a collection of disconnected tools. This allows it to be a trusted partner to leading financial institutions, offering flexible deployment models to ensure complete data control, enterprise-grade security, and compliance from day one.

Terms of the acquisitions have not been disclosed.

About Model ML

Model ML is the AI workflow builder for financial services. It enables teams to build AI Modules that automate client-ready Word, PowerPoint, and Excel outputs directly from trusted data, in exact prior formats. Founded by brothers and repeat entrepreneurs Chaz and Arnie Englander, the company is guided by a world-class advisory board and is already working with some of the largest financial institutions globally.

