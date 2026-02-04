Mobix Labs Launches Field Deployment Phase for Drone-Based Infrastructure Inspection Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX) announced it has entered the field deployment phase for its drone-based airborne sensing platform, initiating customer pilots and real-world operations targeting critical infrastructure inspection.

The platform combines high-precision sensors, autonomous flight capability, and integrated analytics to support automated inspection across rail, utility, and industrial environments. Management stated the milestone reflects a transition from development into hands-on commercial execution.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Mobix Labs’ field deployments, customer pilot activity, and commercial execution of its drone-based platform. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

