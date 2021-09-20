Möbius Joins the Alida Partner Network to Elevate Customer Experiences in Europe

Partnership will help brands create enhanced customer experiences through listening and acting on customer feedback

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced Möbius Business Redesign will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations in Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

“We are constantly seeking for the best performance options for our customers to deliver quality to their customers. The cooperation with Alida enables our clients to get better insights and true understanding through reliable information of their customers and employees,” said Arthur Wendel, Director at Möbius. “We are excited to start this joint effort to create more value to businesses in Industry, Retail, Services and Society.”

Möbius supports its clients to improve their CX by designing and implementing sustainable business solutions at strategic moments throughout their customers’ lifecycle. With Alida’s TXM platform tailored to provide industry and role-specific insight and engagement strategies to close the feedback loop, Möbius will help their clients to uncover their customers’ truth and take action on their needs. Alida and Möbius will work together to deliver actionable insights so organizations can make innovative and informed business decisions to improve customer, employee, product and brand experiences.

“The Möbius team is known for their sustainable results in driving impact for their clients through implementing innovative and creative solutions,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “We are thrilled to welcome them as our partner and look forward to working together to help organizations across Europe in implementing market-leading solutions to enhance customer experiences.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organizations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers’ truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“Möbius is an excellent addition to Alida’s partner ecosystem. Their extensive expertise in CX consulting along with our Alida platform will be invaluable in helping businesses to optimize the power of TXM,” said Gary Smith, SVP & Channel Partner Alliances, Alida.

About Möbius

Möbius is a management consulting company that supports organizations by designing and implementing sustainable business solutions at strategic moments throughout their lifecycle. We are profoundly different. We start from your needs and take your customers into account. Shoulder to shoulder, aiming for sustainable results with focus on engaging your employees and an eye for knowledge transfer. Our purpose is to achieve daily impact and exceptional results in companies by stimulating cooperation and implementing innovative solutions. We are active in different sectors: we work for government and health institutions, industrial and service companies.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J. Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

