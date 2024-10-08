Mobility Tech Update by Umovity: Econolite and PTV Group to Unveil Cutting-Edge Innovations Set to Transform Traffic Planning and Management

Launch of PTV Hub: the industry’s first true cloud collaboration platform

platform New AI-powered conversational interface

LinkedIn Live Presentation: October 15





ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On October 15, during a LinkedIn Live session of the 2024 Mobility Tech Update, Econolite and PTV Group will debut their latest innovations under the brand, Umovity. PTV will showcase groundbreaking new features in its renowned software for transportation modeling, multimodal simulation, and real-time traffic management. Econolite will spotlight its advancements in ITS hardware and software solutions.

The Umovity Mobility Tech Suite integrates software, hardware, and services, providing transportation professionals worldwide with an extensive portfolio of solutions to manage entire mobility value chains. A key innovation is the launch of PTV Hub – the industry’s first true cloud collaboration platform for modeling and simulation. It seamlessly connects Hub-enabled desktop licenses for PTV Visum, Vissim, Viswalk, and Vistro, enriching them with functionalities to organize projects, manage licenses, and compute models in the cloud. PTV Hub is also an integral part of the company’s Dynamic Multimodal Network Management vision. Another introduction is Companion, an AI-powered conversational interface available in PTV Visum, Vissim, Viswalk, and Vistro, addressing a wide range of user questions.

Innovative Hardware and Software Solutions by Econolite

Econolite will highlight new capabilities of its industry-leading Centracs® Mobility Platform, including the integration of Centracs Mobility with PTV Flows. Centracs Mobility is the only ATMS that combines data-driven traffic operations with predictive traffic management. Centracs Mobility provides an ideal solution for multijurisdictional operations, helping optimize mobility across multiple regions. Also featured will be Econolite’s best-in-class detection solutions, Autoscope® Vision and EVO RADAR™, including the cloud-based data reporting, analytics, and monitoring capabilities of Centracs +Detect. Details for EVO RADAR’s path to deployment in Europe will be discussed.

Econolite’s breakthrough EOS controller software includes improvements to preemption, LRT operations, and security credentials management utility, pedestrian operation enhancements, SCOOT support, and full-feature virtual integration with PTV Vissim, supporting Digital Twin and simulation environments.

Finally, Econolite’s line of standards-based and customizable traffic control cabinets, the most comprehensive in the industry, will be highlighted. With the shortest-lead times available, Econolite provides cabinets for nearly every market, ensuring safer, smarter, and greener intersection operations.

Mobility Tech Update LinkedIn presentation: October 15

Christian U. Haas, CEO of Umovity said, “The Mobility Tech Update isn’t just about showcasing our cutting-edge innovations—it’s a celebration of our global community. Because all those transportation professionals who work each day to improve mobility are the true superheroes. Our mission is to empower them with the right ‘superpowers’ to conquer their mobility challenges.”

Join Christian U. Haas and Umovity experts for the Mobility Tech Update presentation during a LinkedIn Live session on October 15. Transportation professionals and journalists can sign up for a session below:

10:00 am EDT: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7242182938170130432

10:00 am PDT: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7242184896805232640

An exciting trailer of the Mobility Tech Update can be previewed on the campaign website. New features and tutorials will be available on the website starting October 17.

About Umovity (Econolite & PTV Group). Mobility for Humanity.

Umovity is a global market leader for end-to-end traffic management and transportation technology that takes a holistic approach to provide safer, smarter, and more sustainable Mobility for Humanity. Uniting the best-in-class solutions for intelligent traffic management systems, cloud-based adaptive traffic control, real-time traffic management software, controllers, cabinets, and sensor products by Econolite, and simulation and predictive modeling software by PTV, Umovity enables innovators and decision-makers in politics, municipalities, and industry to shape smart and livable communities and multimodal mobility. For more information, visit www.umovity.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Vincent Mayeda, Econolite



vmayeda@econolite.com