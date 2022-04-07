Mobilitie Promotes Jason Caliento to Chief Commercial Officer

Caliento is an industry veteran with a track record of collaboration, creativity and delivering robust wireless solutions for our wireless customers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company and leading wireless infrastructure provider in the United States, today announced that Jason Caliento has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. Caliento has served as Executive Vice President of Network Strategy at Mobilitie since 2015.





As Chief Commercial Officer, Caliento will be responsible for overseeing Mobilitie’s customer partnerships and services across mobile network operators and enterprise customers. Under Caliento’s leadership, Mobilitie has continued to transform as a recognized industry leader with next generation solutions, expanding its wireless offerings in the marketplace to both carriers and enterprises.

“Jason is a respected industry leader with a track record of driving collaboration and successful projects on behalf of our customers at the wireless carriers and large enterprises, as well as industry partners and other stakeholders. Jason also has a relentless focus on our people – the heart of our business,” said Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie. “5G has created a new world with a greater need for seamless and robust connectivity, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jason driving the next phase of Mobilitie’s growth and ensuring we continue to execute and successfully support our customers.”

Mobilitie currently provides comprehensive wireless infrastructure solutions including macro communication towers, small cells, inbuilding DAS networks, Wi-Fi networks, private LTE networks, and fiber backbones with cloud and edge computing solutions that together provide the backbone of 5G wireless connectivity across the country. Mobilitie’s inbuilding networks provide robust wireless solutions to enterprises across sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, higher education, healthcare, government, and transportation industries.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time at Mobilitie – we’re providing experiences that will change the way people live and connect with one another for generations to come,” said Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer of Mobilitie. “The opportunity we have ahead of us is extraordinary, and firmly grounded in Mobilitie’s mission of building connectivity where it matters. I’m incredibly honored to drive this next generation of growth for Mobilitie, our people and our clients.”

For more information about Mobilitie, visit www.mobilitie.com.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company, is a leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. A global provider of complete wireless solutions, our next-generation infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, fiber, IoT, Wi-Fi and private networks which help deliver wireless connectivity where it is needed. Our engineers innovate solutions to improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries including sports and entertainment arenas, commercial real estate and hospitality properties, university campuses, healthcare facilities, government agencies and transportation terminals.

To learn more, visit www.mobilitie.com or www.baicommunications.com.​​

