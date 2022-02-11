Mobilitie Lights Up Los Angeles with Thousands of Wireless Sites that will Enable Ultra-Fast and Reliable Connectivity for the Big Game

With more than 1,000 small cells recently deployed throughout the Los Angeles area, and numerous in-building networks at key locations, Mobilitie’s industry-leading infrastructure will enhance the experience for millions of fans attending this weekend’s events

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company, a leading wireless infrastructure provider in the United States, is delivering ultra-fast and reliable connectivity through its wireless broadcast locations across Los Angeles County to power immersive fan experiences for the Big Game for guests at leading hotels, as well as the city’s residents and businesses.





With millions flocking to Los Angeles to watch their favorite football team play this weekend, seamless game day connectivity in and out of the hotels, restaurants and other key hospitality zones and districts is a critical element of the entire fan and hotel guest experience. Mobilitie’s leading infrastructure in over 1,000 in-building and outdoor small cells across Los Angeles provides enhanced, reliable and secure coverage for players and staff, first responders, businesses, residents and visitors.

“Whether fans are relaxing with friends from the comfort of their hotel room in Marina Del Rey or cheering on their hometown team from the iconic entertainment district, L.A. Live, they want to be connected and be able to stream and upload video,” said Christos Karmis, president and CEO of Mobilitie. “Our next-generation broadband infrastructure allows millions of fans across Los Angeles to post, stream and interact with content from the Big Game at remarkable upload and download speeds.”

In anticipation of the unprecedented wireless demand that is expected with the influx of fans, visitors, and media who are gathering in Los Angeles for the biggest football game of the year, Mobilitie strategically deployed new wireless infrastructure in key outdoor and indoor areas to provide added bandwidth and improved connectivity. Mobilitie’s wireless infrastructure delivers fast, secure and reliable coverage to fans regardless of where they are in Los Angeles or which wireless carrier they choose. The telecommunications company also deployed enhanced fiber and 5G wireless solutions for game day connectivity at several of the city’s leading hotels.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company, is a leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. A global provider of complete wireless solutions, our next-generation infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, fiber, IoT, Wi-Fi and private networks which help deliver wireless connectivity where it is needed. Our engineers innovate solutions to improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries including sports and entertainment arenas, commercial real estate and hospitality properties, university campuses, healthcare facilities, government agencies and transportation terminals.

To learn more, visit www.mobilitie.com or www.baicommunications.com.

