Mobilitas Insurance Companies Name Senior Director of Business Development

GLENDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitas, the group of commercial insurance companies dedicated to providing insurance protection to the unique and emerging demands of the sharing economy and mobility sector, announced that Kate Kennedy has joined Mobilitas as Senior Director, Business Development.


Kennedy will be responsible for the development, execution, and success of the Mobilitas business development program, with a focus on major accounts and large brokers. This includes assessing potential new markets, evaluating business opportunities, and identifying and promoting partnerships to drive profitable growth for Mobilitas.

Kate has a strong history of developing strategic relationships and leading teams to drive new business and deliver results,” said Julie Brown, executive vice president of commercial insurance for Mobilitas. “We are confident that she will help contribute to our continued success within the rideshare, delivery and emerging mobility sectors.”

Kennedy has more than 20 years of business development and sales leadership experience at several insurance companies including Safeco, Liberty Mutual and The Hartford. Kennedy graduated from Washington State University with a BA in communications.

For more information, visit www.mobilitasinsurance.com.

About Mobilitas Insurance Companies:

The Mobilitas insurance companies offer commercial insurance built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the mobility market, and provide creative, technology-driven insurance solutions that protect business needs. The Mobilitas insurance companies are part of CSAA Insurance Group, which has a financial strength rating of “A” (excellent) from AM Best, the insurance industry’s primary financial rating firm. More information is available at www.mobilitasinsurance.com and on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter).

