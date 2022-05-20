MobileSmith Announces Christine Havlin as Their Chief Marketing Officer

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MobileSmith (OTCBB: MOST), a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile software solutions, announces the appointment of Christine Havlin as their Chief Marketing Officer.

“ As MSH adds more clinical functionality to our platform it became a strategic imperative to add a marketing leader with deep provider experience. We are thrilled to add Christine to lead our marketing department,” says Chris Caramanico CEO.

Christine Havlin brings a wealth of industry knowledge to MobileSmith Health, with a unique marketing lens developed from her rare combination of clinical experience and business expertise in the healthcare technology environment. Christine will be leading the marketing efforts as the Chief Marketing Officer for MobileSmith Health through developing and implementing marketing strategies for the organization and working to improve user experience.

“ I am thrilled to be part of an innovative patient and clinician focused team. Building on MobileSmith’s long history of consumer expertise, this company is continuing to produce tools that will bring providers closer to patients. We have the opportunity to truly enable patients and families to be active in their care while supporting clinicians as they are forced to do more with less,” says Christine Havlin.

About MobileSmith:

MobileSmith (OTCBB: MOST), has been designing software since 1993, evolving from desktop to browser-based computing and now revolutionizing mobile with a new paradigm in application development. Their patents pending MobileSmith™ platform is an innovative cloud solution that enables organizations to rapidly create, deploy, and manage custom, native mobile apps for iPhone, Android, and iPad. Without writing a line of code, business managers can quickly and cost-effectively take their company mobile. Our clients can also seamlessly integrate their app portfolio with their enterprise systems and securely manage all mobile solutions from a single cloud-based environment.

About Christine Havlin RN, MBA:

Christine Havlin received her Bachelor of Science, Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse Degree from Georgetown University, and her Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Colorado Denver. She has served in various roles including product management, sales, and marketing in both large corporate and startup environments. In addition, Havlin has served as a Board Member on the Denver Women’s Hockey League where she was the Director of New Membership and Equipment.

Contacts

Person: Chris Caramanico



Title: Chief Executive Officer



Email: chris.caramanico@mobilesmith.com