<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire MobileCoin to Match Crypto Donations at Ukraine Fundraiser Following ETHDenver’s Privacy Highlight
Business Wire

MobileCoin to Match Crypto Donations at Ukraine Fundraiser Following ETHDenver’s Privacy Highlight

di Business Wire

MobileCoin will Match Donations Via Moby App During Surprise Musical Performance; Musical Performance Will Raise Money For Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MobileCoin, a safe and easy digital payments ecosystem, announced today that it will lead a fundraising effort for Ukraine humanitarian aid following ETHDenver’s Privacy Highlight. The four-hour session will feature many subject matter experts to include MobileCoin CTO Sara Drakeley and will be highlighted by a surprise musical performance featuring a world-renowned act. The company will match donations collected during the event via its payments app Moby.

ETHDenver’s Privacy Highlight will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 4:00 p.m. MST on ETHDenver’s Main Stage. ETHDenver is a community-run conference and is largely considered to be one of the most important events of the year for the growing decentralized, Web3 industry.

Click here to learn more about MobileCoin’s participation at ETHDenver’s Privacy Highlight.

About MobileCoin

Founded in 2017, MobileCoin is a layer 1 blockchain that is focused on fast, secure, frictionless payments compatible with mobile devices. MobileCoin went live on mainnet in 2020. Additionally, the Moby App is now live globally. For more information please visit our website at get.moby.app.

Contacts

For all media inquiries, please contact media@mobilecoin.com

Articoli correlati

ESAB Corporation Board Declares Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ESAB #ESABCorporation--ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in connected fabrication technology...
Continua a leggere

Consolidated Communications to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) will participate in the 2023 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield &...
Continua a leggere

Coursera to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ESAB Corporation Board Declares Dividend

Business Wire