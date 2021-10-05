Mobile Mentor Adds Glen Stonehouse as Head of Australian Sales

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile Mentor, a rapidly growing technology services company and Microsoft Partner, is pleased to announce the addition of Glen Stonehouse as Head of Sales in Australia. In his new role, Stonehouse will oversee the Australian Business Development team and work to deepen relationships with customers.

Stonehouse joins Mobile Mentor with over 25 years of experience in sales and operations in the IT space. Most recently, he served as Regional Manager at Canberra-based managed service provider Delv. His credentials boast a wealth of experience pertaining to sales leadership and the navigation of complex project-based outcomes.

“We’re thrilled that Glen has decided to join our team,” said Denis O’Shea, Mobile Mentor Founder. “Glen has established a reputation in the market as a strong leader with unwavering integrity. We feel he’ll be a great cultural fit and will serve as a critical player as our group looks to accelerate growth in the Australian market. “

As Head of Sales, Stonehouse will be based in Brisbane and will assume responsibility for the growth of Australian-based business, working as part of an international sales team across three countries.

“Mobile Mentor is at an important stage in its growth and I’m eager to contribute to the momentum,” said Stonehouse. “The combination of passion and expertise Denis and the team bring to the table is truly energizing. It’s very exciting to join a group of this caliber.”

Mobile Mentor was recently awarded Microsoft’s 2021 Global Partner of the Year for Modern Endpoint Management. The company was selected for the award by demonstrating excellence in delivering Microsoft-based technology services for clients in healthcare, education, government, and financial services.

“There’s a wealth of opportunity to build on the established foundation the Mobile Mentor group has created in Australia,” continued Stonehouse. “I’m eager to deliver a meaningful contribution to the growth.”

About Mobile Mentor

Mobile Mentor empowers people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of their technology. With operations in the USA, Australia and New Zealand, Mobile Mentor is the remote partner for the remote workforce. Founded in 2004, Mobile Mentor has enabled millions of people to increase security and productivity with their laptops, tablets, smartphones, and apps. For more information, please visit www.mobile-mentor.com.

