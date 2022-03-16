Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Named 3rd Most Innovative Robotics Company in the World by Fast Company

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) global market leader honored for bringing heavier lifting power to precision robots to transport materials in challenging industrial environments

HOLBROOK, N.Y. & ODENSE, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMR—Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022, placing third out of 10 in the robotics category. Each year, the publication honors businesses that are thriving in today’s ever-changing world and making the biggest impact on their industries and culture. MiR, the global market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), was recognized for introducing more powerful and robust robots able to safely transport heavier materials in challenging manufacturing and warehouse environments.

“As multiple industries face ongoing labor shortages, productivity declines and disrupted supply chains, automating more mundane and potentially dangerous material transport tasks has become a key solution for staying competitive,” said Søren E. Nielsen, president of MiR. “These new, more powerful autonomous mobile robots provide what more companies have been asking for as they build out their AMR fleets: the ability to autonomously and safely transport heavier materials in more environments. We are excited to see how these robots are already increasing efficiencies for our customers.”

The MiR600 and MiR1350—the newest robots in MiR’s family of safe, reliable and easy-to-use AMRs—can autonomously haul and lift loads up to 600 kg (1322 pounds) and 1350 kg (2976 pounds), respectively. The first Ingress Protection52-rated AMRs have components able to handle dust and water drops typical in manufacturing facilities and warehouses, and are equipped with multiple sensors, 3D cameras, and lidar to avoid collision with human coworkers.

These robots were a large part of MiR’s success in 2021, where the company experienced a 42% increase in robot sales over 2020. Last year, the company also launched the MiR250 Hook, designed to streamline the towing of multiple types of transport carts. The MiR250 Hook, as well as the MiR600 and MIR1350, can be integrated into a fleet of AMRs from MIR through the MiRFleet, MiR’s fleet management software.

“These technologies continue to play a pivotal role in advancing this young industry as we all learn new ways to deploy AMRs within different facilities, from warehousing and manufacturing plants to hospitals,” Nielsen added. “As we continue to innovate to meet the needs and challenges of our customers, we expect to see even more deploy full fleets of mobile robots across their organizations as they become more confident in the benefits they bring and see the fast return on investment.”

For this annual award recognizing companies like MiR, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries while also judging nominations received through their application process. “The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Mobile Industrial Robots

MiR develops and manufactures the industry’s most advanced range of collaborative and secure autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which can quickly, easily and cost-effectively manage internal logistics, so that employees are free to carry out activities that create more value. Hundreds of medium-sized companies, major international enterprises, logistics centers and hospitals all over the world have installed MiR’s innovative robots. As a global market leader, MiR has a global distribution network with distributors in over 60 countries and regional offices in New York, San Diego, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai. MiR has grown quickly since it was established in 2013, and its turnover has increased significantly every year. MiR was established by experienced experts from the Danish robotics industry and its main office is in Odense, Denmark. MiR was acquired by Teradyne in 2018. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com

Contacts

Company contact details:

Denise Innocenti Guldbrandsen



Mobile Industrial Robots A/S



E-mail: din@mir-robots.com

+45 2030 7447

Press contact:

Kelly Wanlass



HCI Marketing and Communications, Inc.



kelly@hci-marketing.com

801-602-4723