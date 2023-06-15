Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Achieves International TÜV Certification for Safety Features

TÜV Rheinland certifies 13 safety functions on MiR’s MiR600 and MiR1350 autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for heavy loads, a vital step towards building trust in AMR safety and meeting customer expectations in a maturing market.

ODENSE, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMR—TÜV Rheinland has certified 13 different safety functions on MiR’s MiR600 and MiR1350 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in accordance with ISO 13849-1 industry standard. With this stamp of approval from the respected third-party testing and certification organization, customers looking to use MiR’s AMRs now have independent assurance that the safety functions are implemented and meet international standards.

According to MiR President Jean-Pierre Hathout, the certifications are a vital step in MiR’s efforts to build even greater trust in AMRs, the MiR brand and individual product lines.

“These certifications are a natural part of our continuous focus on safety and quality,” Hathout said. “We see standards and certifications as important tools for ensuring reliable products, and with the validation from TÜV Rheinland, we have demonstrated that our robots meet the highest international standards for safety and quality.”

Documented safety features

For 150 years, the TÜV system has operated as a privately operated inspection and testing body for technical safety and quality. As a technical partner of businesses, government agencies and organizations, TÜV Rheinland currently provides quality and safety control in nearly every sphere of economic and personal activity.

The TÜV certifications validate that MiR can reliably ensure the quality of the examined safety features during mass production of the MiR600 and MiR1350 AMRs, as required by the ISO 13849-1 industry standard.

“A safe working environment is a top priority for most organizations, and our AMRs are designed to operate alongside employees on the factory floor,” Hathout said. “As a result, the safety features were an obvious place to continue our certification process.”

Increased customer demand for certifications

High demands for safety and documentation are the norm among especially large global enterprises, who are primarily MiR’s customers. As the AMR market matures, Hathout predicts this demand will expand.

“Over the past 2-3 years, we have seen an increase in customers who expect relevant third-party certifications to be in place,” Hathout added. “At MiR, we are committed to going beyond the basic requirements and help push the robotics industry to a higher standard by expanding the use of these types of certifications.”

Fact box – certified safety features

The TÜV certification covers the following safety features for the MiR600 and MiR1350 platforms:

Emergency stop Overspeed Field Switching Personnel detection Speed monitor Safeguard stop Locomotion Hold to run Mode selection Pallet lift position monitoring System E-stop Shelf lift position monitoring Shelf detection

About Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

MiR develops and manufactures one of the industry’s most advanced range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which can quickly, easily, and cost-effectively automate internal logistics and optimize material handling. MiR offers one of the most advanced fleets of mobile robots used by both large enterprises and small and medium customers in a range of industries from manufacturing to logistics to healthcare. Founded in Denmark in 2013, MiR has grown to become a global leader with nearly 220 distributors and certified system integrators in 60 countries. MiR was acquired by Teradyne in 2018, and in 2022, Teradyne combined AutoGuide Mobile Robots with MiR to deliver a broad AMR product line from low to heavy payload. MiR’s headquarters is in Odense, Denmark, with regional offices in Holbrook, NY, San Diego, CA, North Reading, MA, Georgetown, KY, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com

