Mobile Game Developers – Take Full Control of Your Game. Xsolla Introduces Web Shop for Mobile Games

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, the world’s leading video game commerce company, continues opening doors to more revenue opportunities for mobile game developers. Based on recent changes to Apple’s rules for the App Store, developers are now able to gather player contact information and use that information to contact those players to process payments outside of in-app purchases.





Xsolla Web Shop is precisely built for this purpose and empowers mobile game developers to create a shop on their own website. Using the Web Shop, players can purchase in-game items, virtual currencies, subscriptions, top up player accounts, and more, all for only 5% per transaction. That represents huge operational savings over traditional in-app payment options and keeps more revenue in the developer’s pocket. Furthermore, Xsolla Web Shop is a white label store on a developer’s own, branded website that accepts 700+ local payment options. This makes it simple for players to make purchases directly with their payment of choice. No pyramid scheme here; players stay with the developer.

Web Shop doesn’t require complicated back-end coding or extensive design work, and developers can get started immediately. The simple integration steps are outlined in Xsolla’s latest blog post. Once a web shop is live, developers can inform their players about the opportunity to make purchases online through several communication methods such as email, social media, newsletters, Discord servers, and more. See a demonstration of the Web Shop here.

“Xsolla anticipated this seismic shift earlier this year when we launched multiple products actively used by some of the world’s largest game companies,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We’ve now combined these products and learnings into an elegant new solution called Xsolla Web Shop for Mobile Games, designed to increase revenue for developers and help them build closer relationships with their players.”

For more information about Xsolla Web Shop, visit https://xsolla.pro/web-shop. Xsolla also provides a free ebook with further details, available here: https://xsolla.pub/web-shop-ebook

