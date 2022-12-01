Mobile Energy Leader Booster to Exhibit at Zero-Emission Transportation Event

Booster, Hyundai, Hyzon, Kenworth, Nikola, Voltera, and other leaders in transportation gather at Port of Long Beach event to showcase zero-emission technologies

Booster® — a leading mobile energy delivery company — will be joining top names in transportation at an event to showcase zero-emission technologies on December 7, 2022, at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California. Hosted by the Harbor Trucking Association, the Zero-Emission Ride & Drive event brings together leading transportation companies, suppliers, and vehicle manufacturers that are actively working to combat the growing climate crisis by promoting the adoption of zero-emissions vehicles.

Booster joins the roster of exhibitors to present its progress in mobile fueling innovations, sustainable energy delivery, and decarbonization solutions. Zero-Emission event attendees can experience the technological advancements and learn more about the benefits of zero-emission trucks, buses, and heavy equipment. Attendees will also be able to explore advancements in mobile and stationary electric charging, offsite and onsite hydrogen fuel, ZEV infrastructure parking, and mobile ZEV repair.

Additional exhibitors include heavy-duty commercial vehicle manufacturers Hyundai, Hyzon, Kenworth, Nikola, and Peterbilt as well as regional utility company Southern California Edison and a variety of partners including GTL Hydrogen Trailers and Voltera.

Six heavy-duty zero-emission trucks — including battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles — will be on display from these exhibitors. Attendees have the option to ride, drive, or preview a Class-8 battery or fuel cell electric truck to educate participants about various zero-emission technologies.

“Zero-emissions vehicles and supporting infrastructure are critical assets to decarbonize transportation and accelerate the transition to clean energy,” said Frank Mycroft, founder and CEO of Booster. “The Zero-Emissions Ride & Drive event brings together some of the top players who are working to broaden adoption of zero-emission trucks, and Booster is thrilled to participate as a mobile energy partner.”

The Zero Emission Ride & Drive event comes on the heels of the Global Memorandum of Understanding on Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Global MOU), a global call to action by 16 leading nations to cut climate emissions from transport and accelerate the global zero-emission truck and bus segment. This coalition of countries are encouraging nations around the world to adopt a 100% zero-emission truck and bus sales target by 2040, with an interim goal of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Event Details:

Name: Zero-Emission Ride & Drive event

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm PT

Location: Port of Long Beach, 2100 West Anaheim, Long Beach, CA 90802

RSVP details: Event is open to the public, all are welcome. Attendees must pre-register to test drive a Class-8 electric or hydrogen fuel cell truck – register here.

Download the Zero-Emission Ride & Drive marketing flier here.

About Booster

Booster is a tech-driven mobile energy delivery company on a mission to fuel the energy transition. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Booster delivers conventional and renewable energy directly to fleet vehicles nationwide, lowering carbon emissions, reducing costs, and providing access to renewable fuels. At a time when the urgent desire to transition to a more sustainable energy future is far outpacing the development of infrastructure, Booster provides a critical solution for Amazon, Imperfect Foods, UPS, and hundreds of other customers — no filling stations, truck stops, or off-route trips required. For more information, visit boosterusa.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

