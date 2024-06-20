Mobil 1™ Team Returns to the 2024 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with Debut of Specialty Builds, Liveries and Race Car Drivers  

Brand to continue its legacy by showcasing advanced technology with legendary cars competing in the hill climb

As the second oldest motorsports race in America, Pikes Peak is recognized for its adrenaline-inducing course inclusive of 156 turns, some alongside steep cliffs with no guardrails, all while hitting speeds upwards of 140 miles per hour. As a result, the Mobil 1 brand is proud to help deliver the performance and protection needed at the extremes found at 14,115 feet of elevation by providing its lubricant technology to its roster of drivers and cars competing in the 12.42-mile course.

During the 102nd running of the iconic event, which takes place on June 23, 2024, the Mobil 1 brand also celebrates a historic milestone – its 50th anniversary. As part of its celebrations, the brand debuted specially designed golden liveries and showcased unique car builds that demonstrate the power of its products in an event that relies so heavily on strong engine performance.

“We are thrilled to continue to build upon our Mobil 1 legacy at the 102nd Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb,” shares Ryan Allen, Brand & Partnerships Manager of North America, on behalf of the Mobil 1 team. “This year marks an exciting milestone as we celebrate our history as a brand as well as the longstanding legacy of this hill climb. Each year, we proudly work with an incredible roster of drivers to showcase how our advanced technology performs on this mountain. Together, we can really showcase the power of the Mobil 1 brand.”

On behalf of the Mobil 1 team, the unmatched driver and car lineup competing up the mountain includes:

Loni Unser, driving “Lucy” – Loni Unser embodies a legacy of speed as part of the legendary Unser racing family and determination on the track. A rising star in the world of motorsports, she set records at the 2019 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. This year, she will pilot “Lucy,” a Porsche GT3 TurboCup recently revealed at F.A.T Aspen, as the fourth-generation Unser to tackle America’s Mountain, with Mobil 1 brand sponsorship.

Additionally, the Mobil brand has racked up more than 84 wins since its first victory in 1923 with Louis Unser using conventional Mobil lubricants in the hill climb. Since its initial introduction as the first full synthetic automotive motor oil, the Mobil 1 brand has consistently delivered unmatched quality and technological advances to contribute to outstanding performance on the track as well as on the road.

Racing fans looking to tune in and catch the thrilling moments of this year’s event will be able to access the livestream on “Pikes Peak Live Presented by Mobil 1” via the brand’s YouTube channel starting Sunday, June 23, at 6:30 a.m. MT for timed racing coverage.

To see more exciting behind-the-scenes coverage of the event, follow along on Instagram at @mobil1 and @mobil1racing. For additional information and the event schedule for the 2024 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb visit their website at ppihc.org.

About Mobil 1™

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1 products, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X.

