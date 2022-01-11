Mo Katibeh, Former Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for AT&T Business, to Join RingCentral as Chief Operating Officer

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RNG #RingCentral—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Mo Katibeh, former Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for AT&T Business, will join the company as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to founder, chairman and CEO Vlad Shmunis. Katibeh will be responsible for RingCentral’s products, sales, marketing, and customer experience.





Over his 20 year career, Katibeh held multiple executive positions at AT&T, including EVP Chief Product & Platform Officer and EVP Chief Marketing Officer of AT&T Business where he oversaw all product and marketing responsibilities, as well as go-to-market sales for digital, wholesale, and indirect channels – and was recognized as one of the World’s Most Influential CMOs by Forbes for 2019 and 2020. Under Katibeh’s leadership, AT&T established a multi-billion dollar communications, collaboration, and security business, driving market leading growth through development and deployment of innovative cloud-based technologies.

“I am excited to welcome Mo to RingCentral,” said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral’s founder, chairman and CEO. “Given Mo’s customer-first mentality, deep appreciation for innovation, and proven track record building rapidly growing multi-billion dollar global cloud businesses, I am confident that he will be an invaluable asset to our entire team as we head into an exciting 2022 and beyond.”

Katibeh has managed a portfolio of businesses with $36 billion in annual revenue and has managed a global workforce of 50,000. Most recently, Katibeh was Head of AT&T Network Infrastructure & Build, where he was responsible for one of the largest 5G and broadband deployments in the world and largest capital investment in AT&T’s history.

“I’m thrilled to join the RingCentral team as they continue to shape the future of enterprise communications,” said Katibeh. “The way we work is forever changed. Hybrid workforces everywhere need access to a reliable, global and secure messaging, video, and phone solution, whether they are in the office, at home, or on the go. As one of RingCentral’s first major go-to-market partners, I have seen firsthand how RingCentral delivers an incredible solution that’s a fit for businesses of all sizes. I look forward to working with the team to build on RingCentral’s core strengths of trust, innovation and partnerships to continue our leadership position in the exciting $100B+ cloud communications opportunity.”

Katibeh will join a strong team of seasoned executives at RingCentral on January 18, 2022.

