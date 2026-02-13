MNTN to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), a technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV, today announced that CEO Mark Douglas will present and host one-on-one investor meetings along with CFO Patrick Pohlen at the following investor conferences:

15th Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Location: Virtual

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Location: San Francisco, CA

Presentation: 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time (1:05 p.m. Pacific Time)

The Citizens Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Location: San Francisco, CA

Presentation: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Pacific Time)

Loop Capital Markets’ 7th Annual Investor Conference

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Location: Virtual

The live webcast of the presentations and any related materials can be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of the MNTN investor relations website. A replay of the presentations will also be accessible through the MNTN investor relations website shortly following the presentations and will be available for at least seven days.

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC’s Best in Business Issue. For more information, please visit https://mntn.com/.

Investors

ir@mountain.com



Media

press@mountain.com