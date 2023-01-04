MMI to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes for patients undergoing microsurgery, today announced that it will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California on January 9-12, 2023.

Mark Toland, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. PST / 2:30 p.m. EST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in the Mission Bay Meeting Room. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

About MMI

MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.) was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy to enhance surgical performance through the development of a robotic system that enables surgeons to achieve better outcomes in microsurgery. The Symani Surgical System combines proprietary innovations including the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments as well as tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies. Together, these powerful capabilities allow more surgeons to successfully perform microsurgery while expanding the field of supermicrosurgery. The Symani System is CE Marked and commercially available in Europe. In the United States, the system is currently under development and remains investigational. MMI is backed by international medtech investors including Andera Partners, BioStar, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital and Sambatech.

