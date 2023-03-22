MLC CAD Systems authorized to sell and support SOLIDWORKS products in Utah, Idaho, and Washington.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SolidWorks–MLC CAD Systems, LLC, a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions with extensive experience in CAD, CAM, CAE, PLM, and Additive Manufacturing, has expanded SOLIDWORKS operations to Utah, Idaho, and Washington.

For over 40 years, MLC CAD Systems has helped customers design, engineer, and manufacture their products with an emphasis on optimizing the usage of mission-critical applications including SOLIDWORKS, Mastercam, and Markforged 3D Printers.

MLC has served Utah, Idaho, and Washington for decades with Mastercam solutions, training, and support. With the addition of SOLIDWORKS and additive manufacturing, we can now offer customers the best combination of solutions from our partners and our unbeatable service and expertise from the entire MLC team. Customers will have immediate access to MLC’s large technical support staff for training and implementation, application troubleshooting, best practices, and optimization strategies. MLC’s mission is to provide Unbeatable Service to all clients and to help them achieve successful business outcomes.

MLC has a strong record of providing support and expertise with a strong local presence and many educational events and activities. Our focus on improved customer satisfaction by hiring the very best experts for training and support while delivering only world-class manufacturing and design solutions has earned us this invitation from SOLIDWORKS to expand our operations in this region.

This most recent SOLIDWORKS expansion allows customers more options and resources to help them achieve their goals. Director of Business Development, Joel Hill, sees this expansion as another opportunity to answer the call of an ever-expanding customer community:

“Over the last 40 years, more customers have seen the value MLC CAD Systems provides, which has led us to expand our reach into new markets in need of our services and solutions. We are proud to have earned this invitation from SOLIDWORKS and look forward to introducing customers in these states to Unbeatable Service.”

Companies in Utah, Idaho, and Washington



Learn more about the expansion and what makes our company different by visiting this informational page and register for an upcoming event in your area.

ABOUT MLC CAD SYSTEMS (mlc-cad.com)



At MLC CAD Systems, we provide Unbeatable Service, backed by decades of industry experience. We offer our customers the best in 3D design, subtractive, and additive solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Mastercam, and Markforged, along with the support of our award-winning application experts. From concept to production, we’re with you every step of the way.

Contacts

Ryan Karonka, CAD Sales Manager MLC CAD Systems

800.364.1652 ext. 1058 | ryan.karonka@mlc-cad.com