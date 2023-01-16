Mixbook Appoints New CMO, Benjamin De Castro, Rounding Out its First-Class Executive Leadership Team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand offering up the largest selection of designs for unrivaled creativity, today announced the appointment of Benjamin De Castro as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, De Castro will lead all global marketing efforts for Mixbook, helping shape the company’s marketing strategy to drive effective brand reach, partnerships, acquisition and customer engagement.

“Mixbook champions creativity, inspiring the celebration of memories as a way to deepen connections with loved ones, and I’m honored to join them to help drive that mission forward,” said De Castro. “We have an opportunity to innovate on both our brand, products and capabilities moving forward and build even stronger relationships with our customers.”

De Castro is a seasoned Marketing executive with more than 25 years of brand and marketing experience spanning multiple industries. During his marketing tenure, he played an instrumental role in the growth of three billion-dollar, industry-disruptor brands, ING Direct, Kobo and Eargo. Now, the native Canadian who calls Silicon Valley home, is bringing his leadership and expertise in brand building, strategic digital, content and performance marketing, global expansion and customer insights to Mixbook.

“Ben is an incredible strategic marketer with a proven track record leading and building break-through brands and I’m excited to have him join our leadership team,” said Andrew Laffoon, CEO and co-founder at Mixbook. “His brand development experience, entrepreneurial spirit and expertise in building high-performing, collaborative teams is a powerful combination and I’m excited about the vision he’ll bring to Mixbook as we continue to grow our business.”

Mixbook, rated #1 in photo books and best in value, offers unrivaled creativity with the largest selection of designs, a best-in-class web editor and its 5-star mobile app. According to NYT Wirecutter, “Mixbook actually makes it fun to create”, and customers agree, giving Mixbook more than 28,000 5-star reviews. Founded by two Inc 30 Under 30 Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs, Mixbook has partnered with DIY expert Martha Stewart and has been recognized by countless media outlets including the Today Show, Good Morning America, and Washington Post. Mixbook is on a mission to empower creativity and deepen human connection by transforming creators’ stories into one-of-a-kind photo creations.

