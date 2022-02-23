Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Expands the Diamond-Trac® Elevator Product Line
Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Expands the Diamond-Trac® Elevator Product Line

Machine room-less model saves space, enhances efficiency; offers touchless operation

CYPRESS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Elevator and Escalator Division of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., headquartered in Cypress, California, has expanded the Diamond-Trac® product line of machine room-less elevator systems with space-saving options and enhanced user experiences. This product can be used in a wide range of building heights and Class-A applications


Diamond-Trac elevators offer architects and interior designers more flexibility than ever with elevator design. Efficiently designed and optimally configured, the gearless traction machine with PM motor is installed within the hoistway, with layout variation that allow designers to have more options without compromising quality.

“The expansion of the Diamond-Trac elevator series now offers space-saving features for low-rise applications. These enhancements include a more efficient layout with a standardized side counterweight arrangement and flexible counterweight frame dimensions,” explains Chris Cole, national sales and product senior manager, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division. “This new platform design can prioritize either hoistway width or depth to provide whatever works best for a building while maintaining the robust and high-quality design the product is known for.”

Diamond-Trac elevators offer great safety and control. Smooth door operation is achieved using a highly efficient Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC) and Variable Voltage, Variable Frequency (VVVF) inverters. The Multi-beam Door Sensor supports safe passenger boarding by ensuring doors stop closing immediately and reopen if a passenger or object is detected. Whatever the application, the elevator series provides comfortable, quiet and smooth rides with leading-edge controls systems and precision engineering.

Diamond-Trac elevators are also equipped with the ReadyConnect™ network communication protocol gateway that acts as an interpreter and allows for connectivity between multiple building systems. Mitsubishi Electric’s ReadyConnect network communication protocol gateway can speak to multiple systems, including HVAC, security and user information systems, concierge desk assistant bots, parking garages and more. Watch this video to see ReadyConnect technology in action.

The optional ΣAI-2200C Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS®) available with Diamond-Trac elevators enhances operational efficiency using proprietary AI technology. Passengers register their destination using a hall operating panel before entering the elevator, eliminating the need to press a button inside the car. This prevents congestion in cars and minimizes travel and waiting time. The PureRide™ no touch elevator control system, also optional, allows users to issue touchless requests for elevators using a proximity sensor. Both DOAS and PureRide help ensure safe, comfortable and hygienic elevator operation.

For more information about the Diamond-Trac® Elevator System from Mitsubishi Electric, visit www.MitsubishiElevator.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division sells, installs, modernizes and services elevators and escalators. The division is recognized as an industry leader in product quality, reliability, and preventive maintenance programs. “Quality in Motion®” is inherent in the division’s best in class products and people. Quality is at the division’s core. The products differentiate themselves through the smooth ride, leading edge technology and unmatched reliability. The commitment continues over the life of the product through the division’s intensive service program that maximizes uptime of vertical transportation. Additional information is available at www.MitsubishiElevator.com or 714-220-4700.

In addition to elevators and escalators, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies’ principal businesses include cooling and heating products, semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, electric utility products and large-scale video displays for stadiums and arenas. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have 38 locations throughout North America with approximately 4,000 employees.

