Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of LV100-type T-series 2.0kV IGBT Module for Industrial Use

di Business Wire

Will reduce size and power consumption of DC1500V converters including renewable-energy types

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of its LV100-type T-series 2.0kV insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) Module for industrial use this May. The new power-semiconductor product is expected to downsize and reduce the power consumption of power-conversion equipment for use with renewable-energy sources. Also, the product will be exhibited at major trade shows, including Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 10 to 12.

Power semiconductors for efficiently converting electric power are being increasingly utilized as key devices that can help to lower the carbon footprint of global society. At the same time, efficient power conversion through the deployment of increasingly higher system-operating voltages is being demanded for power grids that use renewable-energy power sources, which has led to the development of power converters rated at DC1500V, the upper limit of the EU’s Low Voltage Directive.1

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Power Device Overseas Marketing Dept.A and Dept.B

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

