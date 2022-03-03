Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of 50Gbps DFB Laser Diode for 5G...
Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of 50Gbps DFB Laser Diode for 5G Mobile Base Stations

Supports high-speed, large-capacity data transmission

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of its 50Gbps distributed-feedback (DFB) laser diode for optical-fiber communication in fifth-generation (5G) mobile base stations on March 4. The new diode is fully compliant with all relevant optical-transceiver standards and achieves the industry’s widest* operating temperature range for high-speed, large-capacity data transmission in 5G mobile networks. It will be on display at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2022 in San Diego, USA, from March 8 to 10.

* As of March 3, 2022 according to Mitsubishi Electric research

Product Features

1) Supports 50Gbps high-speed, large-capacity 5G communication in PAM4 format

– Mitsubishi Electric’s new DFB laser diode’s frequency-response characteristics are compatible with 4-level pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM4) for multilevel signal modulation, supporting transmission rates up to 50Gbps. Also, its industry-leading operating temperature range of -40°C to 90°C eliminates the need for any temperature-control unit, helping to reduce power consumption by mobile base stations.

2) Compliant with TO-56 CAN standard for compact optical transceiver packages

– The new diode’s package is compliant with the TO-56 CAN industry standard and is compatible with the SFP56 compact-transceiver standard adopted for Mitsubishi Electric’s 25Gbps DFB laser diode (model ML764AA58T; production discontinued).

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Semiconductor & Device Marketing Div.B

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

