Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of 50Gbps DFB Laser Diode for 5G Mobile Base Stations

Supports high-speed, large-capacity data transmission

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of its 50Gbps distributed-feedback (DFB) laser diode for optical-fiber communication in fifth-generation (5G) mobile base stations on March 4. The new diode is fully compliant with all relevant optical-transceiver standards and achieves the industry’s widest* operating temperature range for high-speed, large-capacity data transmission in 5G mobile networks. It will be on display at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2022 in San Diego, USA, from March 8 to 10.



* As of March 3, 2022 according to Mitsubishi Electric research

Product Features

1) Supports 50Gbps high-speed, large-capacity 5G communication in PAM4 format

– Mitsubishi Electric’s new DFB laser diode’s frequency-response characteristics are compatible with 4-level pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM4) for multilevel signal modulation, supporting transmission rates up to 50Gbps. Also, its industry-leading operating temperature range of -40°C to 90°C eliminates the need for any temperature-control unit, helping to reduce power consumption by mobile base stations.

2) Compliant with TO-56 CAN standard for compact optical transceiver packages

– The new diode’s package is compliant with the TO-56 CAN industry standard and is compatible with the SFP56 compact-transceiver standard adopted for Mitsubishi Electric’s 25Gbps DFB laser diode (model ML764AA58T; production discontinued).

