Mitsubishi Electric to Participate Virtually at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, USA

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the decision to cancel its in-person attendance at CES 2022* in Las Vegas, U.S.A. due to the expansion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and will only participate in the exhibit virtually. The company would like to express its deepest apologies to all those involved and who were planning to visit the company’s booth.

* Please see https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/sites/news/2021/pdf/1221.pdf

About Exhibit Sites

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,191.4 billion yen (U.S.$ 37.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥111=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2021

