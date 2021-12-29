Mitsubishi Electric to Participate Virtually at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, USA

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the decision to cancel its in-person attendance at CES 2022* in Las Vegas, U.S.A. due to the expansion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and will only participate in the exhibit virtually. The company would like to express its deepest apologies to all those involved and who were planning to visit the company’s booth.
* Please see https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/sites/news/2021/pdf/1221.pdf
About Exhibit Sites
-
CES 2022 Official Website
https://www.ces.tech/
-
Mitsubishi Electric CES Special Website (scheduled to open on January 5, 2022)
https://ces.MitsubishiElectric.com/
