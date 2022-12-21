<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Mitsubishi Electric to Exhibit at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA

Introducing integrated solutions for sustainability under the “Smart Society” theme

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will organize an exhibition under the theme “Smart Society” at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA from January 5 to 8. The booth (#3841) will be located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. During the show, Mitsubishi Electric will present its future vision and efforts to provide advanced technologies and integrated solutions in five challenge areas: Carbon neutral, Circular economy, Safety/Security, Inclusion, and Well-being.

Mitsubishi Electric has positioned sustainability as the cornerstone of its business and is striving to become, as announced this May*, a “Circular Digital-Engineering” company that develops integrated solutions through co-creation and the integration of proprietary and external knowledge, to help solve increasingly diverse global challenges as a diversified electric and electronics company.

Highlights of Mitsubishi Electric’s Exhibition

1) Vision of the future and overall theme (Main Stage)

– Will introduce the “Smart Society” future that Mitsubishi Electric is aiming for, and the enterprise-wide effort to transform into a “Circular Digital-Engineering” company that provides integrated solutions by combining core technologies and extensive knowledge, ultimately to help realize a vibrant, convenient and sustainable global society centered on people.

2) Integrated solutions in five challenge areas

– Will introduce integrated solutions developed by Mitsubishi Electric as a diversified electric and electronics company that are contributing to advancement in five challenge areas: Carbon neutral, Circular economy, Safety/Security, Inclusion, and Well-being.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Global Strategic Planning & Marketing Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

gsg.ces@pj.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/form.html

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

