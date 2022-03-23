Mitsubishi Electric to Develop I&C System Design for Holtec International’s SMR-160 Small Modular Reactor

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that its U.S. subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) has received a contract from Holtec International (Holtec) to expedite the design engineering of the digital instrumentation and control systems (I&C) for Holtec’s SMR-160 small modular reactor which is a next generation small reactor with superior safety and reliability levels, featuring a natural cooling ability in case of any accidents.

Mitsubishi Electric and Holtec began developing preliminary designs for the SMR-160’s I&C under an agreement signed in 2016 and will now accelerate these activities. Holtec, which aims to secure a SMR-160 construction license in 2025, is now considering deployment of a demonstration reactor.

In December 2020, Holtec was selected as an awardee by the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP) to design, engineer and license development of the SMR-160. Pursuant to the ARDP selection, Holtec issued the purchase order to Mitsubishi Electric to develop a control-room simulator that will be used to verify I&C design and review operation.

Holtec selected Mitsubishi Electric’s MELTAC© controls for the SMR-160 design based on the company’s long experience with nuclear power plant controls. In 2018, Mitsubishi Electric’s MELTAC Nplus S safety control platform was favorably evaluated for use in U.S. nuclear power plants by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries

Nuclear Energy Systems Marketing Division



Energy & Industrial systems Group



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Tel: +81-3-3218-9744



www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/powersystems/nuclear/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu



Public Relations Division



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Tel: +81-3-3218-2346



prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/