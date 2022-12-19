<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Mitsubishi Electric to Delist Shares on London Stock Exchange

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has decided to apply for the delisting of its shares of common stock on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the cancellation of the admission to trading of its common shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), in view of the very limited number of company shares being traded on the LSE, maintaining the listing would offer no significant benefit, and the delisting would have negligible effect on the company’s shareholders or other investors. An application will be filed with the LSE within January 2023 and the delisting is expected to be completed by the beginning of February 2023. Mitsubishi Electric will continue to maintain its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,476.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.7billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥122=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2022

Contacts

Investor Relations Inquiries
Investor Relations Group, Corporate Finance Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Cad.Irg@rk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

