Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric to Acquire U.S.-based Computer Protection Technology
Business Wire

Mitsubishi Electric to Acquire U.S.-based Computer Protection Technology

di Business Wire

Aiming to strengthen uninterruptible-power-supply business in North America

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its U.S. subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) has formally agreed to acquire all shares of Computer Protection Technology, Inc. (CPT), headquartered in San Diego, California, aiming to expand its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) business in North America. Going forward, MEPPI and CPT will strengthen their respective business structures to provide highly reliable and professional one-stop services—from installation to maintenance—for UPS systems in the North American market.

Demand for UPS has been growing rapidly in parallel with rising needs for data centers due to the increasing popularization of cloud services, mobile devices and big data. Facility and service operators rely critically on stable UPS equipment operation and the ability of UPS providers to respond immediately to any emergency.

As a proven UPS maintenance company, CPT has long earned the trust of customers in the greater California area. By acquiring CPT, Mitsubishi Electric expects to leverage its newly broadened capabilities in order to grow its UPS business in the expanding North American market.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Overseas Marketing Division

Public Utility Systems Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-9241

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/products/public/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Articoli correlati

ABB Publishes 2021 Annual Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ABB Ltd published its 2021 annual...
Continua a leggere

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March...
Continua a leggere

Turkcell Digitalized Voice With Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Support for both VoLTE and VoNR on a common IMS core ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Chrome Enterprise sicurezza

Chrome Enterprise, Google lancia nuove opzioni di sicurezza dal cloud

Cloud