Mitsubishi Electric Partners with Software Developer ModuleWorks

Targeting machine-tool software development to expand Circular Digital-Engineering business

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has agreed to strategically partner with and invest in ModuleWorks GmbH, a leading software component provider for the digital manufacturing industry. The agreement builds on Mitsubishi Electric’s ongoing collaboration with ModuleWorks, a highly regarded developer of cutting-edge CAD/CAM solutions, for the development of advanced technologies to generate machining-tool paths and conduct machine-tool simulations.


The simulation of machining operations and the avoidance of real-time collisions through machine verifications are critical to the operation and safe use of machines, as well as to reducing the burden of engineering.

Mitsubishi Electric intends to accelerate joint development and marketing through its partnership with ModuleWorks. By strengthening its software development, including machine-tool simulation and data integration with CAD/CAM, the company aims to realize easier and safer operation of machine tools, reduce engineering workloads, and optimize engineering chains. Ultimately, this is expected to contribute to the growth of Mitsubishi Electric’s Circular Digital-Engineering business, including the expanded use of digital twins and other advanced technologies in the machine tool field and the realization of increasingly smart production sites.

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Numerical Controller Business Development Dept

Industrial Automation Machinery Marketing Division

Factory Automation Systems Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-6570

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/fa/support

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

