Mitsubishi Electric Joins the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA)

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), headquartered in Virginia, U.S., an alliance that promotes corporate social responsibility in global supply chains.

The RBA is a nonprofit comprised of electronics, retail, auto and toy companies committed to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities worldwide affected by global supply chains.

As a member of the RBA, Mitsubishi Electric fully supports the vision and goals of the RBA.

RBA Vision & Mission

Vision

A coalition of companies driving sustainable value for workers, the environment and business throughout the global supply chain.

Mission

Members, suppliers and stakeholders collaborate to improve working and environmental conditions and business performance through leading standards and practices.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group regards its sustainability initiatives as the foundation of its corporate management and implements sustainability-oriented initiatives in all corporate activities in accordance with its “Purpose,” “Our Values,” and “Commitment.”

Mitsubishi Electric commits to progressively align its own operations with the provisions of the RBA Code of Conduct, a global standard, to promote continuous improvement of its sustainability efforts, and to support and encourage its suppliers to do the same.

