Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Spotlight Innovative, All-Climate Heating Technologies at CES 2023

All-Electric Heat Pumps Help to Reduce Carbon Emissions and Lower Utility Bills

Visit Mitsubishi Electric at CES: Booth #3841 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS & CYPRESS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) showcased their energy-efficient, all-climate variable-capacity heat pump technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023. The technologies on display support Mitsubishi Electric’s vision of a sustainable smart society that promotes accelerated decarbonization, re-use of resources and safety, security and well-being for all people.

Demos at the booth feature all-electric heating and air conditioning products and smart controls designed to maximize comfort while reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption. With exceptional cold climate performance, Mitsubishi Electric heat pumps can improve sustainability for homes and businesses across the U.S. The heat pump technologies provide all-electric heating down to -13° F, with 100% heating capacity down to -5° F.

“Our products empower homeowners to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while enjoying greater comfort control,” said Mike Smith, senior marketing communications manager, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC. “As an organization, we strive to make all-climate heat pumps the best choice for households prioritizing comfort and sustainability.”

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) gives eligible Americans unprecedented opportunities to save money on qualified heat pumps and home energy improvement projects with tax credits and rebates, according to Smith. METUS offers a diverse line of IRA-qualified, all-climate heat pumps ready to help homeowners potentially lower utility bills and contribute to a cleaner environment through greater energy efficiency.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), on average, space heating and air conditioning account for more than half of an American household’s annual energy consumption. Household-level decisions, including home and vehicle energy use, drive 40% of energy-related carbon emissions. If all single-family homes adopted heat pumps, the total annual emissions reduction would be at least 160 million metric tons of carbon by 2032, the equivalent of taking 32 million cars off the road.

Also featured at CES is electric heat pump technology designed to connect with an existing, operable furnace to reduce gas use during the winter. The heat pump provides energy-efficient, all-electric heating and cooling all year long but keeps the furnace available for backup heating in extreme low temperatures.

For additional information, visit ces.mitsubishielectric.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

Headquartered in Cypress, CA, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., is a US affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and manufactures cooling and heating products, elevators and escalators, space and sensing systems, and semiconductor devices. Mitsubishi Electric contributes to a vibrant and sustainable society through continuous innovation and “Making Changes for the Better.” For additional information visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/en.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

About Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Formed in May 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) is the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems in the United States and Latin America.

A joint venture between Trane Technologies plc and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., the company provides innovative products, systems and solutions capable of heating and cooling a broad range of applications, from a home to a large commercial building with superior efficiency, comfort and control.

The family of brands supported by METUS includes: Mitsubishi Electric, Trane®/Mitsubishi Electric and American Standard®/Mitsubishi Electric. More information is available at www.metahvac.com

Contacts

Jessica Neuman



Media Manager and Senior Account Executive



Westbound Communications



jneuman@westboundcommunications.com

Mobile: +1 858.382.5157

Christina O’Connell



Senior Manager, Corporate Communications



Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.



christina.oconnell@meus.com

Office: +1 714.236.6135 / Mobile: +1 714.713.0145