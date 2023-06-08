<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Mitsubishi Electric Achieves World’s First Wideband Operation of 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G Systems with Single GaN Power Amplifier

Will help to realize radio-unit sharing and power-efficient base stations

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today it has developed what is believed to be the world’s first gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier that achieves a frequency range of 3,400MHz using a single power amplifier, which the company has demonstrated can be used for 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G communication systems operating at different frequencies in a single base station. The amplifier is expected to enable the radio unit (transceiver) to be shared for different communication systems and lead to more power-efficient base stations. Technical details will be presented at the IEEE International Microwave Symposium 2023 this month.

Features

1) Novel frequency-compensated circuit achieves world’s first wideband operation

  • Frequency range expanded to 3,400MHz, six times that of a power amplifier released by the company on January 12, 2017, thanks to a novel frequency-compensated circuit for switching communication modes according to the frequency
  • World’s first successful deployment of a single amplifier for 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G communication systems operating at different frequencies
  • Expanded bandwidth covering diverse frequencies is expected to enable the base station’s radio unit (transceiver) to be shared for multiple communication systems

2) New amplifier using high-performance GaN reduces base-station power consumption

  • Amplifier uses high-performance GaN devices that achieve industry-leading power efficiency
  • Maximum power efficiency of 62% in the frequency range of 3,400 MHz exceeds the level required for Beyond 5G/6G to realize power-efficient base stations

