Mitsubishi Electric Achieves World’s First Wideband Operation of 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G Systems with Single GaN Power Amplifier

Will help to realize radio-unit sharing and power-efficient base stations
TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today it has developed what is believed to be the world’s first gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier that achieves a frequency range of 3,400MHz using a single power amplifier, which the company has demonstrated can be used for 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G communication systems operating at different frequencies in a single base station. The amplifier is expected to enable the radio unit (transceiver) to be shared for different communication systems and lead to more power-efficient base stations. Technical details will be presented at the IEEE International Microwave Symposium 2023 this month.
Features
1) Novel frequency-compensated circuit achieves world’s first wideband operation
- Frequency range expanded to 3,400MHz, six times that of a power amplifier released by the company on January 12, 2017, thanks to a novel frequency-compensated circuit for switching communication modes according to the frequency
- World’s first successful deployment of a single amplifier for 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G communication systems operating at different frequencies
- Expanded bandwidth covering diverse frequencies is expected to enable the base station’s radio unit (transceiver) to be shared for multiple communication systems
2) New amplifier using high-performance GaN reduces base-station power consumption
- Amplifier uses high-performance GaN devices that achieve industry-leading power efficiency
- Maximum power efficiency of 62% in the frequency range of 3,400 MHz exceeds the level required for Beyond 5G/6G to realize power-efficient base stations
