Mitsubishi Electric Achieves World’s First Wideband Operation of 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G Systems with Single GaN Power Amplifier

Will help to realize radio-unit sharing and power-efficient base stations

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today it has developed what is believed to be the world’s first gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier that achieves a frequency range of 3,400MHz using a single power amplifier, which the company has demonstrated can be used for 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G communication systems operating at different frequencies in a single base station. The amplifier is expected to enable the radio unit (transceiver) to be shared for different communication systems and lead to more power-efficient base stations. Technical details will be presented at the IEEE International Microwave Symposium 2023 this month.

Features

1) Novel frequency-compensated circuit achieves world’s first wideband operation

Frequency range expanded to 3,400MHz, six times that of a power amplifier released by the company on January 12, 2017, thanks to a novel frequency-compensated circuit for switching communication modes according to the frequency

World’s first successful deployment of a single amplifier for 4G, 5G and Beyond 5G/6G communication systems operating at different frequencies

Expanded bandwidth covering diverse frequencies is expected to enable the base station’s radio unit (transceiver) to be shared for multiple communication systems

2) New amplifier using high-performance GaN reduces base-station power consumption

Amplifier uses high-performance GaN devices that achieve industry-leading power efficiency

Maximum power efficiency of 62% in the frequency range of 3,400 MHz exceeds the level required for Beyond 5G/6G to realize power-efficient base stations

