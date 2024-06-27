Mitsogo (Hexnode) recognized as a strong performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Tools

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#UEM–Mitsogo (Hexnode), the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has been named a strong performer in the May 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market.





Recent reports have revealed that the average cost of a data breach can escalate to a staggering 4.4 million USD. Businesses must therefore be prepared by adopting appropriate security solutions to safeguard sensitive information and mitigate financial risks. Hexnode has met the security needs of organizations in more than 100 countries by offering comprehensive device management support for major platforms like Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, and tvOS.

“ The support team at Hexnode is wildly good. Their patience, knowledge, and interest in ensuring you achieve your goals are out of this world – I’ve never seen anything like it from another SAAS vendor. I went into the implementation feeling like I was in way over my head – the support team was with me every step of the way, and now that we’re well into post-implementation configuration, they’re still there every time I need them,” said a senior finance manager in a 5-star review.

In addition to its mobile and desktop management capabilities, Hexnode offers various remote monitoring and management (RMM) features, enabling admins to remotely view, control, and troubleshoot device issues. The latest Windows and macOS patch management feature enables automated updates and patch deployment over the air, ensuring all devices remain consistently updated with the latest software. Furthermore, along with facilitating seamless encryption protocols to ensure enterprise compliance, Hexnode also provides app management functionalities that enable secure deployment of applications and help implement web restrictions to prevent external cyber threats.

“ We believe being recognized as a Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for the UEM market has greatly validated our product strategy, ensuring that we meet market expectations and, most importantly, emphasizing our customers’ ongoing success. We are pleased to have received this recognition from customers, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our customers to build ever-evolving, enterprise-ready security solutions,” says Rachana Vijayan, CMO & Director of Sales & Partnerships at Hexnode.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

Gartner Attributions and Disclaimer

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, Peer Contributors, 7 May 2024.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and Security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hale



liz@hexnode.com

+1-415-510-2128