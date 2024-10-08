MITRE Licenses HAZMAT Auxiliary Unit Drone Technology to Detectix, Further Enhancing First Responder Safety

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE licensed its HAZMAT Auxiliary Unit (HAU) drone technology to Detectix, a provider of hazmat data collection solutions. The HAU technology transforms any unmanned aerial system (UAS) into a specialized hazardous materials response unit, enhancing safety and efficiency for first responders nationwide.





Current handheld hazmat sensors, such as radiation and multi-gas detectors, are indispensable tools for first responders. However, these devices are challenging to operate remotely, often requiring responders to carry them directly into dangerous environments while relaying critical data verbally. This process can be cumbersome and exposes responders to unnecessary risk.

The HAZMAT Auxiliary Unit addresses these challenges by enabling drones to carry hazmat sensors into hazardous areas with unprecedented speed and safety. Featuring a 3D-printed, articulating arm, the HAU can be attached to any drone or robotic device, allowing it to safely carry chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive material sensors without compromising the drone’s maneuverability—or placing first responders in harm’s way.

In a demonstration held in New York City, the HAZMAT Auxiliary Unit was put to the test under the scrutiny of representatives from the New York City Fire Department Robotics, the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Emergency Services Unit, and the NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit. The technology successfully navigated the challenging conditions of the city, showcasing its ability to detect hazardous materials and transmit data even amidst severe winds, limited space, and a crowded electromagnetic spectrum. The successful demonstration underscored the HAU’s potential to enhance response capabilities. It’s cheaper, faster, and safer to use a properly equipped drone in a hazmat situation than to deploy personnel in hazmat suits.

“Part of MITRE’s mission is to understand the operational environment, connect government needs with industry solutions, and solve whole-of-nation problems,” says vice president and director for MITRE’s Center for Securing the Homeland. “By licensing this technology, we’re ensuring innovative solutions like the HAU are not just concepts but become vital tools that enhance the safety and capabilities of first responders.”

“This technology represents a significant leap forward in how we manage hazardous material incidents,” said Nicholas Guilbeault, founder, Detectix. “By licensing and commercializing the HAU, we’re advancing response capabilities and ensuring that this life-saving innovation reaches more first responders, enhancing their ability to handle emergencies more safely and effectively.”

The HAZMAT Auxiliary Unit was also successfully demonstrated at MITRE’s National Drone Range to a broad audience of first responders from Washington, D.C. and Virginia. More information on MITRE’s Drone as First Responder programs can be found here.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. Learn more at mitre.org.

About Detectix

At Detectix, our mission is to revolutionize HAZMAT data collection through innovative technology solutions. Founded by two military veterans and first responders, we provide a safer and more efficient approach to environmental monitoring by offering a versatile platform that seamlessly integrates commercial off-the-shelf sensors with drones and other robotics. By leveraging our agnostic platform, we strive to set a new standard for environmental monitoring, ensuring the protection of both people and the planet. Learn more at detectix.io.

