MITRE Labs Launches Innovation Organizations for Critical Infrastructure, Clinical Health Data

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE has created two new organizations intended to help the company better focus on cybersecurity threats to critical infrastructure and new approaches to public health challenges.

The Cyber Infrastructure Protection Innovation Center and Clinical Insights Innovation Cell are part of MITRE Labs, which MITRE established in 2020 to drive breakthroughs in applied science and advanced technology that transform the future of U.S. scientific and economic leadership.

“MITRE Labs has made significant progress to expand MITRE’s impact, inspire innovative disruption, accelerate risk-taking and discovery, and deliver technology capabilities,” said Charles Clancy, senior vice president and general manager of MITRE Labs. “These new groups will help us move faster, be bolder, and act as better partners for securing our nation’s critical infrastructure and leveraging clinical and genomic data to tackle the problems of infectious disease and the promise of precision medicine.”

The Cyber Infrastructure Protection Innovation Center bridges public and private sectors to protect critical infrastructure with a mission-driven approach that brings a deep understanding of operational technology and adversarial behavior. The center works to protect infrastructure including operational technology, industrial control systems, and cyber-physical systems.

“As seen with recent attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and a Florida water treatment plant, nation states and criminal groups are increasingly targeting the operators of our critical systems with potentially devastating cyberattacks,” said George Roelke, acting director of the Cyber Infrastructure Protection Innovation Center. “As critical infrastructure is primarily in the hands of the private sector, our new Cyber Infrastructure Protection Innovation Center will work across industry and government to better understand cyber threats and identify practical steps to make their operations more secure. We can work together to address the safety, regulatory, and national security issues that will make our society more resilient.”

The Clinical Insights Innovation Cell also brings together public and private sector leaders as it takes on critical healthcare challenges and delivers clinical and data science leadership, insight, and advanced artificial intelligence approaches. The cell’s team includes physicians, data scientists, and informaticists, as well as experts in digital health, clinical research trials, and AI with a goal to fundamentally change how we perform clinical trials in the U.S., making our health systems more responsive and resilient.

“Harnessing the research potential of medical data creates infinite opportunities to build a safer, healthier, and more resilient society,” said Dr. Brian Anderson, MITRE’s chief digital health physician and senior manager for the innovation cell. “We look forward to collaborating with public and private sector innovators to develop the platforms and solutions that tackle today’s most critical health challenges.”

