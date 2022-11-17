MITRE and Miami Dade College to Collaborate on Research and STEM Talent Development

Students, faculty, and technologists will explore solving problems in Web3, blockchain, cyber, climate, and AI

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to research and development in the public interest, and Miami Dade College (MDC), one of the nation’s largest and most diverse higher learning institutions, are partnering to work on many of the complex challenges facing our nation. The collaboration will also enhance workforce development and economic growth in Miami.

“We are very excited to partner with MITRE to address global challenges and continue advancing education in emerging and growing technology fields while supporting Miami’s tech community,” said Madeline Pumariega, president, Miami Dade College.

Engagements may include collaborative research and development with MITRE staff and MDC students and faculty in areas including Web3, blockchain, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, climate science, and digital health. It will also include curriculum development and internship opportunities for MDC students and supporting the growth and acceleration of the Miami ecosystem.

“We’re proud to partner with Miami Dade College to combine our shared values and resources to solve problems for a safer world,” said Julie Gravallese, MITRE vice president, workplace innovation. “Through our work together in Miami, this initiative will have local, national, and global impact. The ability to engage resources like MDC’s Business Innovation and Technology Center, which studies technology’s role in digital transformation, process automation, and analytics, is just one example of how we can more effectively drive innovation and accelerate solutions in the public interest together.”

Last year, MITRE opened three innovation hubs (iHub), including one in Miami, to accelerate innovation for public impact. Working with MDC, MITRE will help expand, engage, and develop diverse talent through internship and faculty development opportunities.

One recent example of collaboration with MDC was a virtual meeting held this fall to address public sector use cases, security challenges, and economic implications of Web3 in the Miami area.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. Its eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. A recipient of the prestigious Aspen Prize, it is home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the AI Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. Approximately 120,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

