MITO AI Raises $4.5M Preseed Led by Lightspeed to Empower Creatives with Collaborative AI Video Tools

MITO AI is building the next generation of AI orchestration tools for video creation and collaboration. A multiplayer environment where filmmakers, brands, and creatives can work together in real time. The platform brings together foundational AI video, image and audio models with professional-grade editing tools into a single infinite browser-based canvas. Individuals and teams can experiment and bring ideas to live, supported by an AI copilot they can direct to execute specific actions. From moodboarding, storyboarding and scripting to camera angles, visual effects, and multi-format deliverables, MITO empowers artists to create at the speed of thought while ensuring control, consistency and quality.

“Our mission is to unleash human creativity,” said Danny Saltaren, MITO cofounder and CPO, National Design Award recipient, and former Head of Product Design at two unicorns. “By automating the tedious parts of production, we give storytellers the freedom to focus on originality, depth, and vision. MITO is built with filmmakers for filmmakers, merging human emotion with cutting-edge AI.”

Beyond its collaboration platform, MITO is also shaping a new creative ecosystem: an AI-powered audiovisual studio already collaborating with top TV and Movie production companies (see some examples here and here), and a curated marketplace of generative creators.

With the support of Lightspeed and other investors, MITO is set to accelerate its vision of making professional storytelling tools accessible to every creator, transforming the way myth-making visual stories are crafted and shared.

Launched in 2026, MITO AI is a collaborative platform for AI-native video creation. Designed for filmmakers, designers, and creative teams, MITO enables anyone to ideate, produce, and share professional-quality films with the power of AI. Headquartered between Madrid and San Francisco, MITO is on a mission to democratize storytelling and give global visibility to a new generation of creatives.

