MITER Foundation Deepens Philanthropic Impact Through Renewal of Two Partnerships

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITER Foundation, the charitable arm of MITER Brands, a residential window and door manufacturer, recently announced it is deepening its philanthropic impact in 2026 with the renewal of two partnerships: the Phoenix Children's Hospital and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The agreement with Phoenix Children's Hospital (PCH) was signed earlier this month for a three-year commitment, with the foundation donating $250,000 annually. These contributions will help fund and support Camp Rainbow, an annual summer camp for patients of PCH who have or have had cancer or a chronic blood disorder. Every year, campers have the opportunity to enjoy fun and meaningful experiences with others in a supportive environment, including activities like ziplining, rock wall climbing, arts and crafts, canoeing, fishing, swimming, archery, and more.

In addition to monetary support, MITER Foundation will also send team member volunteers to the camp to spend time with the kids and participate in camp activities. This is the eighth year the foundation has been involved with PCH.

The foundation also renewed its commitment with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) this month for a four-year commitment, with $75,000 donated annually.

Since the partnership’s inception in 2024, MITER Foundation and AFSP have collaborated on various efforts, focusing on educating MITER Brands team members about common risk factors and warning signs of suicide, as well as providing guidance on how to keep themselves and others safe.

In 2025, MITER Brands used its Hegins, Pa., plant as a pilot location to introduce AFSP’s Talk Saves Lives (TSL) program. As part of the TSL program, AFSP, together with MITER Foundation representatives, hosted training sessions for MITER Brands team members to foster a proactive workplace culture around mental health. TSL uses healing conversations, engagement opportunities, and other resources to provide participants with a better understanding of this leading cause of death, including the most up-to-date research on suicide prevention, and how individuals can take action in their communities to save lives.

Over the next four years, MITER Foundation plans to heavily focus on introducing the training program at its remaining MITER Brands locations across the country — effectively reaching 9,000 team members nationwide

“The MITER Foundation was founded on a belief that we all share a responsibility to support our community,” said Anthony Kassab, Executive Committee Chair, MITER Foundation. “By renewing these partnerships, we’re not only furthering our philanthropic impact in areas where compassion and action matter most, but we’re also supporting children and families facing cancer, and advancing critical efforts to prevent suicide. As an organization, we remain committed to showing up for communities we serve in meaningful, lasting ways, and these partnerships are prime examples of that.”

About the MITER Foundation

In 2015, the MITER Foundation™ was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – heroes support, children’s well-being, and cancer support. For more information, visit miterfoundation.org.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. The name “MITER” is an acronym reflecting five of the company’s core strengths: Manufacturing, Innovation, Trust, Experiences, and Relationships.

For more information, visit miterbrands.com.

About Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital-Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's-East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's-Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital-Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers, and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency, and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok. Media interested in commenting on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and review AFSP’s Ethical Reporting Tips.

