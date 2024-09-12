MITER Brands’ Western Window Systems’ Pass-Through Awning Window named winner in The Architect’s Newspaper’s 2024 Best of Products Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following a successful debut in February 2024 at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, the Performance Series 7665 Pass-Through Awning Window by Western Window Systems has been named a winner in The Architect’s Newspaper’s 2024 Best of Products Awards in the category openings: windows. The innovative pass-through window is designed to enhance entertainment areas for a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.









The Architect’s Newspaper is a trusted resource for more than one million readers of top-tier architects, designers, and taste-makers. The Best of Products Awards are judged on innovation, aesthetics, performance, sustainability, and value by leaders in the design community, as well as editors from The Architect’s Newspaper.

Featuring a continuous hinge and pressurized gas struts, which are hidden while closed, the Pass-Through Awning Window provides minimal effort opening and closing, and its sleek, contemporary design blends perfectly with modern architectural styles. The product is not only superior in style and innovation, but also in function, bridging the indoor-outdoor gap.

“The vision behind this window was to design a product that seamlessly integrates with Western Window Systems’ Performance Series product line, while also offering a truly innovative solution for indoor and outdoor living,” said Jason Wilton, Vice President of Product Management for MITER Brands. “Our talented engineering team was able to incorporate gas strut technology into the window design, allowing for effortless operation and creating a smooth, seamless connection between spaces. The entire MITER Brands team is incredibly proud of the work that went into bringing this product to life, and we’re excited for homeowners to experience the unique blend of functionality and style it offers. This isn’t just a window — it’s a conversation piece that transforms the way people live, making indoor-outdoor living more beautiful and accessible than ever.”

The Series 7665 Pass-Through Awning Window offers large vent sizes, single-point locks, and performance-rated glass with 366 low-E coating for outstanding thermal efficiency. Available in widths from 24 inches to 96 inches and heights from 36 inches to 60 inches, it also offers custom sizing to fit any project. The thermally broken aluminum frame and high-performance glass packages enhance energy performance, making it a versatile, sustainable choice for home or commercial applications.

The complete list of winners is available online. To learn more about MITER Brands, visit miterbrands.com.

About Western Window Systems

Western Window Systems, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. Learn more at www.westernwindowsystems.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

