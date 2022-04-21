Mitel Expands Range of Phones Built with Plastics Protected with BioCote® Antimicrobials to Include DECT Handsets

New Mitel 600dt mobile handset series includes built-in security, reliability features

DALLAS–Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced an expanded range of Digital Enhanced Cordless Technology (DECT) handsets built with plastics protected with BioCote® antimicrobial technology and designed to deliver the functionality and ruggedness required in industries like hospitals, hospitality, manufacturing, and other tough working environments. Mitel is a leader in the design and manufacture of DECT solutions, and the company's decades of expertise helps to ensure high quality and reliability standards for the 600dt series handsets.





Mitel’s new 612dt, 622dt and 632dt DECT handsets now feature an innovative refreshed keypad design, a signature Mitel phone matte grey and glossy finish, and plastics with surfaces that are protected with a silver-based treatment from BioCote Limited, a market leader in antimicrobial treatments. When tested against certain viruses and bacteria, BioCote® silver ion additives, which are introduced during the phone manufacturing process, have been shown to inhibit the growth of certain viruses and bacteria on phone surfaces by up to 99.9%.* The protection is highly durable and is expected to last the lifetime of the device under standard operating conditions.

“We are focusing our product innovation to best address customer needs across a number of different industries – from healthcare to retail to hospitality,” said Al Hurren, executive vice president of engineering and operations at Mitel. “As part of this strategy, Mitel launched our IP business phones featuring plastics protected with antimicrobial technology last year and are now expanding our device portfolio using antimicrobial plastics to include mobile DECT handsets for use in very high-touch environments.”

“Our latest research1 reveals that Mitel continues to lead the global DECT phones market, with 21% supplier market share,” said Peter Hale, principal analyst at MZA. “Mitel is a well-established cordless handset provider, particularly strong in Western Europe where DECT technology remains significant, with platform sales assisting in stimulating sales of associated devices.”

*Antimicrobial additives supplied by BioCote® are EPA(US) registered and independently laboratory tested according to ISO 22196-2011 and ISO 21702-2019. The technology does not protect users or others against any disease-causing microbes (including Covid-19) and is not a substitute for good hygiene and/or cleaning practices.

Speaking about his experience with Mitel phones, Paul Marfleet, Deputy Telecoms Infrastructure Manager at the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said, “After evaluating a number of options, our telephony team decided to deploy Mitel phones protected with antimicrobial technology in the biggest inpatient ward at Trafford General Hospital, a historic hospital widely regarded as the birthplace of the NHS. Our Mitel phones provide staff with peace of mind, knowing they have the right telephony equipment to meet their needs.”

Built-in security and reliability features



Security is now of utmost importance to effectively safeguard an organisation’s data as well as end-user privacy. From the beginning of the design process, security was embedded into the core of the new 600dt series handsets. The new handsets leverage advanced DECT security standards, secure signalling, and voice encryption, and must be securely authenticated for use on Mitel’s SIP-DECT multi-cellular solution.

Mitel’s solutions leverage DECT technology that operates in a dedicated frequency band, shielding them from network interference and helping to deliver a more reliable connection than GSM to base stations. This makes 600dt handsets appropriate for environments such as hospitals and doctor’s surgeries, and helps ensure employees can call one another anywhere, anytime.

For more information on Mitel 600dt series, visit: https://www.mitel.com/products/devices-accessories/dect-phones-peripherals/mitel-6x2dt-dect-series.

1 ‘On Site Business Voice Mobility Solutions Market’ – 1H 2021 Performance Review – October 2021 – MZA

