Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 27, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital fraud prevention, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, after the close of the market.

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on January 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (US and Canada) or +1 323-289-6576 (International) and give the participant passcode 5800312.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital fraud prevention using its mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to protect their customers by verifying an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening, account protection, and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com

