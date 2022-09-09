<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Mitek to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on...
Business Wire

Mitek to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that CFO Frank Teruel is scheduled to present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 13th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.miteksystems.com.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek’s investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, with technology to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com

Articoli correlati

Protolabs Appoints Oleg Ryaboy as New Chief Technology Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), a leading online and technology-enabled manufacturer, today announced Oleg Ryaboy as its new Global Chief...
Continua a leggere

EA to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that Andrew Wilson, CEO will present at the Goldman...
Continua a leggere

Sprinklr Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 Total Revenue of $150.6 million, up 27% year-over-year Q2 Subscription Revenue up 29% year-over-year RPO and cRPO up 33% and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Protolabs Appoints Oleg Ryaboy as New Chief Technology Officer

Business Wire