Mitek to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that CFO Frank Teruel is scheduled to present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 13th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.miteksystems.com.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek's investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, with technology to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

