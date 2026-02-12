Mitek Strengthens Its Unassisted Video Verification Solution for the Spanish Market as AI-Driven Identity Fraud Accelerates

SEPBLAC-compliant digital onboarding helps regulated entities stay ahead of deepfakes and digital manipulation without adding friction

SAN DIEGO & BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced enhancements to its SEPBLAC-compliant digital onboarding capabilities for the Spanish market, designed to help regulated entities defend against a rapidly escalating wave of AI-driven identity fraud. The enhancements strengthen Mitek’s unassisted video verification solution, used across Spain for SEPBLAC‑compliant remote identity verification.

Unassisted video verification has long been a regulatory requirement for financial institutions and other regulated entities in Spain. However, the threat landscape has evolved rapidly, with fraud shifting beyond document-based attacks to include screen replays, digital manipulation, synthetic identities, and deepfake-enabled impersonation.

National data shows the scale of the threat: 89% of Spanish companies reported more fraud attempts last year, and identity fraud remains the leading cause of corporate fraud losses (AEECF). Most attacks now target onboarding, where vulnerabilities are easier to exploit.

“The threat landscape has fundamentally changed, and verification systems must evolve at the same speed,” said Marc Sabadí, Innovation Lead & Sales Manager at Mitek Systems. “We’re enhancing unassisted video verification for one reason: to give institutions stronger protection while keeping onboarding compliant for our customers and the experience fast and seamless for legitimate customers.”

Mitek’s enhanced verification now includes:

Deepfake detection for AI-generated facial manipulation and face morphs

Digital manipulation and screen-replay analysis

Injection attack protection

Face gallery analysis for repeated or coordinated attacks

These enhancements reflect Mitek’s ongoing investment in adaptive, intelligence‑driven verification. As fraud becomes faster, more scalable, and more automated, Mitek is building solutions that protect security, compliance, and conversion, helping organizations keep onboarding seamless while staying ahead of AI‑driven threats.

