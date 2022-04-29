Home Business Wire Mitek Delivers 21% Year Over Year Revenue Growth and Transformative Acquisition of...
Mitek Delivers 21% Year Over Year Revenue Growth and Transformative Acquisition of Orchestration Provider During the Quarter

Mitek Adds End-to-End KYC Platform to Industry Leading Biometrics to Create Comprehensive Identity Provider

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com, “Mitek” or the “Company”), a global leader in digital identity (ID) and fraud prevention solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022. Total revenue increased 21% year over year as commerce continues its rapid shift to digital channels.

Mitek capped the quarter with the March acquisition of HooYu, the United Kingdom’s leading Know Your Customer (KYC) technology pioneer. The acquisition allows Mitek to offer customers a powerful end-to-end, easy-to-use platform capable of managing the entire customer identity journey, including account opening, workflow, case management, analytics and re-verification/authentication.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 21% year over year to $34.7 million in a record second quarter.
  • GAAP net income increased 88% year over year to $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income increased 49% year over year to $10.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $7.4 million.
  • Total cash and investments were $93.4 million at the end of the quarter.

“Digital identity verification has moved beyond just being an enabler of digital commerce, it now serves as an integral element of most organizations’ technology stack,” said CEO Max Carnecchia. “We believe the next decade of fraud prevention will be defined by an organization’s approach to the lifecycle of identity and access management capabilities. With our acquisition of HooYu, Mitek is significantly expanding access to these services through our low code no code orchestration platform.”

“Our acquisition of HooYu continues to expand our digital identity offering allowing for a more seamless and complete customer identification experience at scale while also significantly bolstering our fraud prevention capabilities,” added CFO Frank Teruel. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring these capabilities to more use cases and industries helping them increase customer acceptance while reducing fraud and operational costs.”

Conference Call Information

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

To access the live call, dial 888-204-4368 (US and Canada) or +1 323-994-2093 (International) and give the participant passcode 5221376.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital identity and fraud prevention solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s digital identity solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening, and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release relating to the Company or its management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s long-term prospects and market opportunities are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company’s ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, the extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken in response thereto impact its business, results of operations and financial condition, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the Company’s products, the impact of the Company’s acquisition of HooYu Ltd. including any operational or cultural difficulties associated with the integration of the businesses of Mitek and HooYu, the Company’s ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation and the timing of the implementation and launch of the Company’s products by the Company’s signed customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are contained from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the SEC on December 13, 2021 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share that exclude stock compensation expenses, intellectual property litigation costs, acquisition-related costs and expenses, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments, and the cash tax difference. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In evaluating the Company’s performance, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial statements prepared under GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the Company’s operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Board of Directors of the Company utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of the Company’s comparative operating performance from period-to-period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements, are useful to investors because they provide a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s ongoing operating results, including results of operations against investor and analyst financial models, which helps identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business.

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except share data)

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,984

 

 

$

30,312

 

Short-term investments

 

37,910

 

 

 

149,057

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

23,858

 

 

 

16,602

 

Contract assets

 

4,503

 

 

 

4,080

 

Prepaid expenses

 

2,409

 

 

 

1,920

 

Other current assets

 

1,849

 

 

 

2,085

 

Total current assets

 

94,513

 

 

 

204,056

 

Long-term investments

 

31,493

 

 

 

48,051

 

Property and equipment, net

 

3,938

 

 

 

3,671

 

Right-of-use assets

 

6,098

 

 

 

7,056

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

233,253

 

 

 

91,830

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

16,479

 

 

 

10,511

 

Convertible senior notes hedge

 

 

 

 

48,208

 

Other non-current assets

 

5,292

 

 

 

6,310

 

Total assets

$

391,066

 

 

$

419,693

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

5,359

 

 

$

2,507

 

Accrued payroll and related taxes

 

8,271

 

 

 

11,776

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

9,700

 

 

 

10,381

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

1,944

 

 

 

1,943

 

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

10,790

 

 

 

11,050

 

Other current liabilities

 

3,469

 

 

 

1,552

 

Total current liabilities

 

39,533

 

 

 

39,209

 

Convertible senior notes

 

124,370

 

 

 

120,918

 

Embedded conversion derivative

 

 

 

 

48,208

 

Deferred revenue, non-current portion

 

1,053

 

 

 

955

 

Lease liabilities, non-current portion

 

5,485

 

 

 

6,588

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

22,100

 

 

 

4,117

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

6,250

 

 

 

6,868

 

Total liabilities

 

198,791

 

 

 

226,863

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 44,344,361 and 44,168,745 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively

 

44

 

 

 

44

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

213,398

 

 

 

199,935

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(5,170

)

 

 

(943

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(15,997

)

 

 

(6,066

)

Treasury stock, at cost, no shares and 7,773 shares as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively

 

 

 

 

(140

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

192,275

 

 

 

192,830

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

391,066

 

 

$

419,693

 

 

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software and hardware

$

19,280

 

 

$

13,013

 

 

$

34,725

 

 

$

25,315

Services and other

 

15,434

 

 

 

15,760

 

 

 

32,461

 

 

 

29,433

Total revenue

 

34,714

 

 

 

28,773

 

 

 

67,186

 

 

 

54,748

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue—software and hardware

 

310

 

 

 

670

 

 

 

688

 

 

 

1,915

Cost of revenue—services and other

 

3,000

 

 

 

3,122

 

 

 

5,978

 

 

 

6,015

Selling and marketing

 

9,206

 

 

 

8,530

 

 

 

17,644

 

 

 

15,915

Research and development

 

8,236

 

 

 

6,691

 

 

 

15,842

 

 

 

12,855

General and administrative

 

6,073

 

 

 

5,718

 

 

 

12,037

 

 

 

10,776

Acquisition-related costs and expenses

 

3,056

 

 

 

1,659

 

 

 

5,335

 

 

 

3,352

Total operating costs and expenses

 

29,881

 

 

 

26,390

 

 

 

57,524

 

 

 

50,828

Operating income

 

4,833

 

 

 

2,383

 

 

 

9,662

 

 

 

3,920

Interest expense

 

2,040

 

 

 

1,319

 

 

 

4,048

 

 

 

1,319

Other income (expense), net

 

(231

)

 

 

372

 

 

 

(96

)

 

 

468

Income before income taxes

 

2,562

 

 

 

1,436

 

 

 

5,518

 

 

 

3,069

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

(651

)

 

 

(417

)

 

 

(483

)

 

 

117

Net income

$

1,911

 

 

$

1,019

 

 

$

5,035

 

 

$

3,186

Net income per share—basic

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.07

Net income per share—diluted

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.07

Shares used in calculating net income per share—basic

 

44,775

 

 

 

43,138

 

 

 

44,795

 

 

 

42,835

Shares used in calculating net income per share—diluted

 

46,097

 

 

 

44,554

 

 

 

46,206

 

 

 

44,367

 

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

NON-GAAP NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Six Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income

$

1,911

 

 

$

1,019

 

 

$

5,035

 

 

$

3,186

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related costs and expenses(2)

 

3,417

 

 

 

1,659

 

 

 

5,696

 

 

 

3,352

 

Intellectual property litigation costs

 

286

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

517

 

Stock compensation expense

 

3,298

 

 

 

2,968

 

 

 

6,429

 

 

 

5,715

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,738

 

 

 

1,147

 

 

 

3,453

 

 

 

1,147

 

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

 

(2,185

)

 

 

(1,391

)

 

 

(4,060

)

 

 

(2,468

)

Cash tax difference(1)

 

2,377

 

 

 

1,621

 

 

 

3,793

 

 

 

2,006

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

10,842

 

 

 

7,298

 

 

 

21,007

 

 

 

13,455

 

Non-GAAP income per share—basic

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.31

 

Non-GAAP income per share—diluted

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.30

 

Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—basic

 

44,775

 

 

 

43,138

 

 

 

44,795

 

 

 

42,835

 

Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—diluted

 

46,097

 

 

 

44,554

 

 

 

46,206

 

 

 

44,367

 

(1)

The Company’s non-GAAP net income is calculated using a cash tax rate of 3% in both fiscal 2022 and 2021. The estimated cash tax rate is the estimated tax payable on the Company’s tax returns as a percentage of estimated annual non-GAAP pre-tax net income. The Company uses an estimated cash tax rate to adjust for the historical variation in the effective book tax rate associated with the reversal of valuation allowances, the utilization of research and development tax credits, and the utilization of loss carryforwards which currently have an overall effect of reducing taxes payable. The Company believes that the cash tax rate provides a more transparent view of the Company’s operating results. The Company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was 25% and 29%, respectively. The Company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was 9% and negative 4%, respectively.

(2)

Included in acquisition-related costs and expenses is $0.3 million of foreign exchange and investment losses incurred in connection with the acquisition of HooYu Ltd. which is included in other income (expense), net in the consolidated statements of operations.

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Group, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com

