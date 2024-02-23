Home Business Wire Missouri Office of Broadband Development Launches Interactive Map Using Sanborn’s Broadband Navigator™...
Missouri Office of Broadband Development Launches Interactive Map Using Sanborn's Broadband Navigator™ Technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Missouri Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Office of Broadband Development (OBD) has launched the first version of the new Missouri Public Broadband Availability Interactive Map. The map, which uses The Sanborn Map Company’s Broadband Navigator technology, will assist in the investment of $1.7 billion in funding provided by the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.


“We’re excited to release mapping that will inform the public and private sectors about broadband availability and BEAD program funding,” said BJ Tanksley, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “This interactive map will play a vital role in collecting feedback from stakeholders during the BEAD challenge process and help prepare for project implementation. We encourage citizens to review the map as we continue working to fulfill our mission of connecting all Missourians.”

“Sanborn’s Broadband Navigator was built to help states conduct a fair BEAD state challenge process in accordance with National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) policy,” said Justin Fazzari, Sanborn’s Senior Broadband Strategist and former NTIA policy analyst. “In the case of Missouri, the application will also allow for internet service providers to delineate their proposed project areas during the subgrantee selection process.”

About The Sanborn Map Company

Sanborn’s leadership in the creation of high-quality spatial data began in 1866. Today, Sanborn is at the forefront of spatial data collection and technology innovation and committed to offering clients the best in comprehensive state-of-the-art geospatial solutions tailored to their situation. The Sanborn advantage is to help customers identify the right data and tech, and to create solutions that match their needs, budget, and system requirements. Sanborn has been mapping states’ broadband coverage since 2009. Explore sanborn.com to learn more.

About the Office of Broadband Development

The Missouri Office of Broadband Development (OBD) is focused on addressing broadband availability and non-infrastructure barriers to full participation in the digital economy in Missouri by working with providers, communities, and stakeholders to expand and accelerate broadband deployment across the state. OBD’s Connecting All Missourians initiative includes an extensive public engagement process to inform plans for programs funded by the Digital Equity Act (DEA) and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, both part of the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act (IIJA).

