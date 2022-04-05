MissionOG Closes $167M Fund To Invest and Partner With High-Growth Companies In FinTech, Data and Software

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data—MissionOG, a US-based growth equity firm, today announced the successful close of $167 million for MissionOG Fund III, its fourth investment fund, exceeding its target of $150 million. The new fund continues the firm’s successful approach of supporting the innovation and growth of its portfolio companies through a unique combination of targeted capital, close collaboration with MissionOG partners who bring deep operational knowledge in fintech, data and software, and a dynamic network of advisors providing valuable insights on deal flow, diligence, market opportunity and company operating best practices.

“We are still in the early days for digital innovation and continue to identify standout teams building substantial businesses in our target markets,” said Andy Newcomb, managing partner at MissionOG. “As with our prior funds, we look forward to partnering with and advocating for a new group of entrepreneurs as we help enable them to reach the highest possible level of success.”

With its latest fund, MissionOG seeks to invest $8 million to $12 million into high-growth companies that have successfully commercialized their solutions within a small portion of a large addressable market. Across its first three funds, MissionOG has invested in 30 companies. Twelve previous investments have already exited via public offerings, strategic acquisitions, and subsequent financial sponsors, totaling $6.6 billion in aggregate value at the time of realization. Ten other existing companies have received subsequent growth financing post MissionOG’s initial investment.

“Core to the MissionOG approach is our deeply held belief that building a successful company is about more than just capital,” said George Krautzel, managing partner at MissionOG. “Over the past nine years, we have built a high-performing team that approaches each day with the mission of supporting our companies. In addition, our investors and extended network include experienced operators in our target markets, successful entrepreneurs, and strategic entities that bring unique perspectives. Having access to a deep network and timely, experienced-based insight creates a significant edge for portfolio companies and is at the heart of our partnership model.”

“As a member of the MissionOG advisor network for many years, I have witnessed firsthand MissionOG’s difference-making engagements when the team focuses on an investment opportunity,” said Al Zollar, MissionOG network advisor and former general manager of Tivoli Software at IBM. “From its diligence methodology to its ongoing partnerships with its portfolio companies, the firm stands apart in its ability to drive critical insights and actions that have meaningful impact for management teams.”

Zollar is one of several MissionOG advisor network members whose collective backgrounds include highly-accomplished current and former operators from relevant companies. Seventy percent of these members have held founder or CEO roles at both public and private companies. As a group, they have advised over 180 companies as board members, including MissionOG portfolio companies. This network provides valuable insight regarding deal flow, diligence, market opportunity and company operating best practices.

MissionOG Fund III has already established positions with two high-growth innovators, Global Processing Services (“GPS”) and iDonate. GPS is a leading global payment technology platform whose technology and partnership approach have helped scale some of the most successful disruptive fintechs around the world. iDonate’s leading fundraising software helps the top nonprofits in faith, education, human services, and healthcare achieve enduring growth and create a more generous world.

“MissionOG has been the ideal partner for us at a key stage in the growth of our business,” said Ray Gary, CEO of MissionOG portfolio company iDonate. “Their real-world operating experience and willingness to ‘roll up their sleeves’ to rapidly scale our company is unmatched. Many investors pitch partnership and collaboration, but few deliver like MissionOG.”

Additional current MissionOG portfolio companies include Venminder, a global leader of third-party risk management solutions; Featurespace, the leading provider of Enterprise Financial Crime Prevention software; Sayari Labs, the emerging leader in financial intelligence and supply chain risk solutions; and Autobooks, the industry’s leading integrated-payments provider for small business banking. A complete list of MissionOG partner companies can be found here.

MissionOG partners with high-growth businesses that have proven models in segments where we have had success as operators and investors, including financial services and payments, data platforms, and software. We apply our experience and capabilities to a group of highly skilled and passionate entrepreneurs whose businesses are on the cusp of exponential growth. The firm is managed by operators and investors who have effectively built early to growth stage businesses and guided them through successful acquisitions. MissionOG is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information visit https://missionog.com/.

