Miro Partners with Techstars to Invest in Aspiring Entrepreneurs

New global sponsorship of Startup Weekend puts the leading digital whiteboard platform in the hands of millions to harness the power visual collaboration at scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Miro, the leading online whiteboard platform designed for distributed team collaboration, today announced they are the latest global sponsor of Techstars Startup Weekend. Techstars, the worldwide network helping entrepreneurs succeed, produces the three-day program throughout the year, during which participants can experience startup life by connecting with founders, leaders, and other co-creators. Miro’s sponsorship offers Techstars Startup Weekend participants, organizers, and facilitators in more than 130 countries an enterprise grade version of the platform, as well as mentorship opportunities with the company’s executive team.

“Techstars Startup Weekend was built around the need for entrepreneurs to have a community in which they could share ideas, collaborate, and hone their skills,” said Jose Iglesias, senior director of Community at Techstars. “Miro is an ideal partner for Techstars because their platform is rooted in visual co-creation and the possibilities to use a tool like Miro during Startup Weekend are truly endless.”

In addition to use of the enterprise-ready version of Miro, Startup Weekend participants are accelerated into the Miro Startup Program, which is designed for both early-stage startups and scale-ups. The Miro Startup Program leverages the company’s deep relationships with other leading accelerators, incubators, and VCs to help startups validate their ideas, conduct market research, and design their product from the ground up. In addition to free templates already available for any startup, Miro and Techstars partnered to create a unique template in the Miroverse gallery specifically for Startup Weekend participants to get started using the platform and all its enterprise features right away.

“This partnership with Techstars is part of our deep investment into the startup community and our desire to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with the use of Miro,” said Andrey Khusid, Miro co-founder and CEO. “Some of the brightest minds from around the world participate in Techstars Startup Weekend and I can’t wait to see the innovations they create in the coming months.”

With more than 20 million users, including 95% of the Fortune 100, Miro is the trusted whiteboard and innovation platform for global businesses, academic institutions, startups, agencies, and organizations around the world. Miro is proud to partner with Techstars to increase access to a visual collaboration tool that harnesses the power of co-creation in real-time, without limitations like physical proximity, location, or language. To get involved with Techstars Startup Weekend and Miro, attend a Techstars Startup Weekend in your community, sign up to organize a program, and follow @MiroHQ and @StartupWeekend.

About Miro

Miro is an online whiteboard platform for team collaboration. The platform’s infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 as RealtimeBoard and rebranded as Miro in 2019. Miro is funded by ICONIQ Capital, Accel and notable angel investors including Bradley Horowitz, Bob Muglia, Oliver Pomel, and Des Traynor. To learn more, please visit www.miro.com.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,589 companies with a combined market cap of more than $220.1B. www.techstars.com.

