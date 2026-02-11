Mirion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results; Provides Full Year 2026 Guidance

Revenues for the fourth quarter increased 9.1% to $277.4 million, compared to $254.3 million in the same period in 2024.

GAAP net income was $17.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a GAAP net income of $15.9 million in the same period in 2024, an 11.9% improvement. Adjusted EBITDA was $77.6 million, an 11.5% increase from $69.6 million in the same period in 2024.

GAAP net earnings per share in the fourth quarter was $0.07, compared to a GAAP net earnings per share of $0.07 in 2024. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.15, compared to $0.17 in the same period in 2024.

The company announced its full year 2026 guidance for revenue growth, Organic Revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Earnings per Share. Total Revenue growth rate is expected to be between 22.0% and 24.0%. Organic Revenue growth rate is expected to be between 5.0% and 7.0%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $285 million and $300 million. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is expected to be between $155 and $175 million. Adjusted Earnings per Share is expected to be between $0.50 and $0.57 per share, now including stock-based compensation.



ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion (“we” or the “company”) (NYSE: MIR), a global provider of radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, medical, defense, and research end markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“Mirion concluded another successful year, highlighted by record orders, strong tailwinds from key strategic end-markets, and a broadening nuclear power portfolio,” commented Mirion’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Logan. “In addition, we delivered on our Adjusted EBITDA and our Adjusted Free Cash Flow targets.”

Logan continued, “We booked over $1 billion of orders in 2025, including approximately $150 million from the large opportunity pipeline previously foreshadowed. Importantly, these orders reflect growth from all three Nuclear Power verticals: new utility scale reactors, the installed base, and small modular reactors. We continue to expect meaningful order growth in 2026, including full-year contributions from Paragon Energy Solutions and Certrec.”

2026 Guidance

Commenting on Mirion’s full year 2026 guidance, Logan said, “2026 guidance reflects strong market fundamentals supporting growing revenue, expanding margins, and enhancing Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation.”

Mirion has provided the following guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

Revenue growth of approximately 22.0% – 24.0%; includes foreign exchange rate and acquisition-related tailwinds

Additional modeling and guidance assumptions are included in the earnings presentation on the Company’s investor relations page.

The Company’s guidance contains forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially as a result of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements.” In addition, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in projecting and quantifying the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations, such as stock-based compensation expense, amortization and depreciation expense, merger and acquisition activity and purchase accounting adjustments, that have not yet occurred, are out of Mirion’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of our guidance for organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call

Mirion will host a conference call tomorrow, February 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784, and requesting to join the Mirion Technologies, Inc. earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until February 25, 2026. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13758322. An archived replay of the call and an accompanying presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Mirion website at https://ir.mirion.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “hope”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “strive”, “seeks”, “plans”, “would”, “will”, “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, financial position and guidance, our backlog and order potential, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, macroeconomic trends, including the impact of tariffs and global trade, macro trends in cancer care, nuclear power and small modular reactor industries, foreign exchange, interest rate and inflation expectations and any future mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and strategic investments, including the completion and integration of previously completed transactions. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, economic, financial, political and legal conditions, including related to matters affecting Russia, the relationship between the United States and China, conflict in the Middle East, potential tariffs or other trade and supply chain disruptions, and risks of slowing economic growth or economic recession in the United States and globally; developments in the government budgets (defense and non-defense) in the United States and other countries, including budget reductions, sequestration, implementation of spending limits or changes in budgetary priorities, delays in the government budget process, a U.S. government shutdown or the U.S. government’s failure to raise the debt ceiling; risks related to the public’s perception of nuclear radiation and nuclear technologies; risks related to the continued growth of our end markets; our ability to win new customers and retain existing customers; our ability to realize sales expected from our backlog of orders and contracts; risks related to governmental contracts; our ability to mitigate risks associated with long-term fixed price contracts, including risks related to inflation; risks related to information technology system failures or other disruptions or cybersecurity, data security or other security threats; risks related to the implementation and enhancement of information systems; our ability to manage our supply chain or difficulties with third-party manufacturers; risks related to competition; our ability to manage disruptions of, or changes in, our independent sales representatives, distributors and original equipment manufacturers; our ability to realize the expected benefit from strategic transactions, such as acquisitions, divestitures, investments and partnerships, including any synergies, or internal restructuring and improvement efforts; our ability to issue debt, equity or equity-linked securities in the future; risks related to changes in tax law and ongoing tax audits; risks related to future legislation and regulation both in the United States and abroad; risks related to the costs or liabilities associated with product liability claims; risks related to the uncertainty of legal claims, litigation, arbitration and similar proceedings; our ability to attract, train and retain key members of our leadership team and other qualified personnel; risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage; risks related to the global scope of our operations, including operations in international and emerging markets; risks related to our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and inflation, including the impact on our debt service costs; our ability to comply with various laws and regulations and the costs associated with legal compliance; risks related to the outcome of any litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; risks related to our ability to protect or enforce our proprietary rights on which our business depends or third-party intellectual property infringement claims; liabilities associated with environmental, health and safety matters; our ability to predict our future operational results; and the effects of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks may have on our business, results of operations or financial condition. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in the filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed or to be filed with the SEC.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release. Non-GAAP financial information is not a substitute for GAAP financial information and undue reliance should not be placed on such non-GAAP financial information. In addition, similarly titled items used by other companies may not be comparable due to variations in how they are calculated and how terms are defined.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

Mirion intends to announce material information to the public through the Mirion Investor Relations website ir.mirion.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and public webcasts. Mirion uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information Mirion posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. As such, Mirion encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on Mirion’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which Mirion will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on Mirion’s website.

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Nuclear & Safety group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 3,000 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 412.3 $ 175.2 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 182.3 177.7 Costs in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 97.9 67.0 Inventories 151.9 133.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53.4 41.6 Total current assets 897.8 594.7 Property, plant, and equipment, net 154.9 146.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32.1 30.3 Goodwill 1,872.4 1,426.2 Intangible assets, net 606.3 411.6 Other assets 24.6 26.9 Total assets $ 3,588.1 $ 2,636.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57.4 $ 56.5 Deferred contract revenue 112.3 96.6 Debt, current 1.6 1.2 Operating lease liability, current 7.7 6.4 Derivative liabilities, current 20.7 3.4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 116.4 99.3 Total current liabilities 316.1 263.4 Debt, non-current 443.1 685.2 Convertible debt 754.5 — Operating lease liability, non-current 26.8 27.1 Deferred income taxes, non-current 70.0 61.1 Other liabilities 60.7 40.1 Total liabilities 1,671.2 1,076.9 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 244,662,792 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025; 225,915,767 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 — — Class B common stock; $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 5,869,555 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025; 6,504,885 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 — — Treasury stock, at cost; 3,492,619 shares at December 31, 2025, and 288,013 shares at December 31, 2024 (58.4 ) (3.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,490.1 2,143.3 Accumulated deficit (512.7 ) (541.5 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52.6 ) (93.0 ) Mirion Technologies, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,866.4 1,505.6 Noncontrolling interests 50.5 53.5 Total stockholders’ equity 1,916.9 1,559.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,588.1 $ 2,636.0

Mirion Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Revenues: Product $ 690.6 $ 643.1 $ 597.8 Service 234.8 217.7 203.1 Total revenues 925.4 860.8 800.9 Cost of revenues: Product 376.6 348.7 339.7 Service 110.2 112.4 104.8 Total cost of revenues 486.8 461.1 444.5 Gross profit 438.6 399.7 356.4 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 348.2 341.1 340.1 Research and development 38.9 35.0 31.7 (Gain) loss on disposal of business — (1.2 ) 6.5 Total operating expenses 387.1 374.9 378.3 Income (loss) from operations 51.5 24.8 (21.9 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense 42.2 57.9 61.9 Interest income (12.1 ) (6.6 ) (4.8 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 5.8 — 2.6 Foreign currency (gain) loss, net (17.4 ) 2.2 (0.3 ) Increase in fair value of warrant liabilities — 5.3 24.8 Other expense (income), net 0.3 (0.1 ) (0.8 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 32.7 (33.9 ) (105.3 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2.9 2.7 (6.6 ) Net income (loss) 29.8 (36.6 ) (98.7 ) Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.0 (0.5 ) (1.8 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Mirion Technologies, Inc. $ 28.8 $ (36.1 ) $ (96.9 ) Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Mirion Technologies, Inc.: Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.49 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 229.959 204.991 196.369 Diluted 261.154 204.991 196.369

Mirion Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 29.8 $ (36.6 ) $ (98.7 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 138.0 150.4 162.8 Stock-based compensation expense 15.2 15.6 21.9 Loss on debt extinguishment 5.8 — 2.6 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4.2 3.1 3.1 Provision for doubtful accounts 2.5 3.4 1.8 Inventory obsolescence write down 1.6 5.2 2.3 Change in deferred income taxes (22.3 ) (23.8 ) (30.9 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and badges 0.6 0.5 0.6 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (17.4 ) 2.2 (0.3 ) Increase in fair values of warrant liabilities — 5.3 24.8 (Gain) loss on disposal of business — (1.2 ) 6.5 Other 1.0 1.8 (0.6 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13.9 (12.0 ) (5.0 ) Costs in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (7.7 ) (23.9 ) 1.9 Inventories 4.0 1.3 (0.5 ) Deferred cost of revenue (0.1 ) 0.3 0.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9.4 ) (2.6 ) (14.0 ) Accounts payable (10.8 ) (1.5 ) (9.9 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (0.3 ) 11.3 2.6 Deferred contract revenue (0.9 ) (1.1 ) 23.9 Other assets (1.3 ) 0.9 0.3 Other liabilities (3.1 ) 0.5 (0.7 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 143.3 99.1 95.2 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (661.9 ) (1.0 ) (31.4 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment and badges 1.0 — — Purchases of property, plant, and equipment and badges (36.4 ) (48.8 ) (37.1 ) Proceeds from net investment hedge derivative contracts 2.7 3.6 3.8 Proceeds from business disposal — 2.5 1.0 Other investing — — (1.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (694.6 ) (43.7 ) (64.7 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuances of common stock 425.0 — 150.0 Common stock issuance costs (15.3 ) — (0.3 ) Stock repurchased to satisfy tax withholding for vesting restricted stock units (6.4 ) (2.0 ) (1.0 ) Purchases of stock for treasury (49.6 ) — — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of bank costs 755.0 — — Third-party issuance costs for convertible senior notes (1.4 ) — — Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes (82.6 ) — — Term loan principal repayments (244.6 ) — (127.3 ) Financing costs (3.8 ) (1.3 ) — Proceeds from cash flow hedge derivative contracts 0.7 1.0 0.6 Other financing (1.1 ) (1.0 ) 0.6 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 775.9 (3.3 ) 22.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15.0 (7.0 ) 2.4 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 239.6 45.1 55.5 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 175.6 130.5 75.0 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 415.2 $ 175.6 $ 130.5

Share Count

244,662,792 shares of Class A common stock were outstanding as of December 31, 2025. This excludes (1) 5,869,555 shares of Class B common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2025 (2) 1,043,011 shares of Class A common stock underlying restricted stock units and 1,381,038 shares of Class A common stock underlying performance stock units; and (3) any other shares issuable from future equity awards under our 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan, which had 39,701,715 shares reserved (subject to annual automatic increases) as of December 31, 2025. The 5,869,555 shares of Class B common stock are paired on a one-for-one basis with shares of Class B common stock of Mirion Intermediate Co., Inc. (the "paired interests"). Holders of the paired interests have the right to have their interests redeemed for, at the option of Mirion, shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis or cash based on a trailing stock price average. All share data is as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Organic revenues is defined as Revenues excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates as well as mergers, acquisitions and divestitures in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency gains and losses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, changes in the fair value of warrants, certain non-operating expenses (restructuring and costs to achieve operational synergies, merger, acquisition and divestiture expenses and IT project implementation expenses), stock-based compensation expense, debt extinguishment and income tax impacts of these adjustments.

