Mirion Announces Executive Appointments to Accelerate Strategic Growth and Market Focus

Tighe Smith assumes newly created role of Chief Nuclear Officer to lead holistic global nuclear strategy.

Shelia Webb transitions to President, Nuclear Medicine to lead strategic development of growing market.

Shahmeer Mirza appointed first Chief Artificial Intelligence & Digital Officer to drive enterprise AI and operational excellence at Mirion.

Combined, appointments reinforce Mirion’s near-term execution and long-term, future-minded growth strategy.

Mirion (NYSE: MIR), a global leader in radiation detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions for the nuclear, medical, defense and research end markets, today announced three new leadership appointments supporting the company's continued focus on safety, innovation, operational excellence and long-term growth.

Chief Nuclear Officer: Tighe Smith

Mirion has promoted Tighe Smith to the newly created role of Chief Nuclear Officer. Reporting to Thomas Logan, Mirion Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Smith will lead the company’s global nuclear strategy across the existing operating fleet as well as the rapidly expanding advanced and small modular reactor (SMR) markets. Smith brings more than 20 years of experience spanning nuclear engineering, digital safety systems, international commercial leadership, and industry policy engagement.

“Tighe’s technical expertise and understanding of the global nuclear landscape make him exceptionally well suited for this new role,” Logan said. “As the nuclear field evolves and new reactor technologies move forward, his leadership will be essential in ensuring Mirion continues to meet the needs of our customers and partners.”

Smith most recently held the Chief Nuclear Officer role at Paragon Energy Solutions, now part of Mirion, and will retain these duties in addition to his expanded role. He is also an active contributor to the broader nuclear community, serving as a Trustee of the American Nuclear Society and as Convenor of IEC SC45A Working Group 9, helping advance international standards for nuclear instrumentation and control. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering and an MBA from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

President, Nuclear Medicine: Shelia Webb

In addition to Nuclear Power, Nuclear Medicine serves as a robust, continually evolving market for Mirion. To further support Mirion’s strategic growth in this key market, Shelia Webb becomes President of Nuclear Medicine. In this role, Webb will lead the overall Nuclear Medicine business unit, focusing on strategic development and furthering the integration of the ec2 Software and Capintec brands to support advanced cancer care.

Webb most recently served as Mirion Chief Digital Officer, playing a pivotal role in building a digital ecosystem that connects operating groups and enhances Mirion capabilities, efficiency and value. Following Mirion’s acquisition of ec2 Software in 2023, Webb assumed responsibility of business unit leader for ec2 Software and has been instrumental in integrating the company into the broader Capintec portfolio.

Added Logan: “Shelia’s extensive experience in leading Mirion’s digital initiatives and her successful management of ec2 have equipped her with unique insights and a proven track record that will benefit the Nuclear Medicine business moving forward.”

Chief Artificial Intelligence & Digital Officer: Shahmeer Mirza

Mirion also announced the appointment of Shahmeer Mirza as the company’s inaugural Chief Artificial Intelligence & Digital Officer, a new role intended to accelerate Mirion’s commitment to operational excellence and scalable growth through responsible, transformative AI strategies. In this role, Mirza assumes responsibility for Mirion’s Digital strategy as Webb transitions to the role of President, Nuclear Medicine.

As Chief AI and Digital Officer, Mirza will lead the continuation of Mirion’s digital transformation roadmap leveraging technologies like AI to innovate, improve processes, and create new revenue streams. Reporting directly to Logan, Mirza will shape and execute the company’s AI vision, helping establish AI as a core enabler across the global business primarily through internal and enterprise applications.

In this role, Mirza will lead the integration of advanced analytics, machine learning and intelligent automation across Mirion operations and processes. This will include identifying and prioritizing high-impact use cases; optimizing manufacturing and supply chain performance; and implementing governance frameworks for ethical, secure, transparent, and compliant AI use – particularly important in highly regulated environments.

“Creating this role reflects our focus on being a future-minded, data-driven organization,” Logan added. “Shahmeer’s leadership will help us improve how we operate and execute, delivering measurable value to our company and customers.”

Mirza previously served as Senior Director of Data, AI/Machine Learning, and Research and Development at 7‑Eleven, where he led enterprise data and AI strategies in support of multi-million-dollar incremental sales. He holds over 130 patents, earned a Master of Science in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Global Scale & Impact

With solutions deployed in more than 98% of the world’s nuclear power plants and over 6,000 cancer centers worldwide, Mirion plays a critical role in advancing innovation and supporting safety and reliability across highly regulated environments. The appointments of Tighe Smith, Shelia Webb and Shahmeer Mirza further strengthen Mirion’s ability to deliver meaningful value for end users globally.

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 3,200 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at https://www.mirion.com/.

